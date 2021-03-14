Beyoncé, Taylor Swift could have historic night at Grammys

  • Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and Beyonce appears at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Swift could become the first woman to win the show’s top prize, album of the year, three times. Her first surprise album of 2020, the folky, alternative adventure “folklore,” is competing for the top honor. While Beyonce has never won album of the year, she is the most nominated act. With 24 previous wins and nine nominations this year, she could surpass Alison Krauss’ 27 wins and become the most decorated woman in Grammys history. (AP Photo)
  • FILE - Taylor Swift poses in the press room with the awards for album of the year and pop vocal album for "1989" and best music video for "Bad Blood" at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
  • This combination of photos shows cover art for Grammy nominees for Album of the Year, top row from left, “Chilombo,” by Jhené Aiko; “Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” by Black Pumas; “Everyday Life,” by Coldplay; “Djesse Vol. 3,” by Jacob Collier; bottom row from left, “Women In Music Pt. III,” by HAIM; “Future Nostalgia,” by Dua Lipa; “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” by Post Malone; and “folklore,” by Taylor Swift. (Def Jam/ATO/Parlophone-Atlantic/Interscope-Decca-Hajanga/Columbia Records/Warner/Republic/Republic via AP)
  • FILE - BTS performs during the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball concert on Dec. 6, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. The group is nominated for best pop duo/group performance at the Grammy awards, pitting their hit against hits from Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa. BTS will also perform during the show, airing on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
  • FILE - Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2020. Swift will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Blue Ivy's name was added to the nominee list for best music video for her mother's “Brown Skin Girl." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2017 file photo, Jay-Z performs on the 4:44 Tour at Barclays Center in New York. Jay-Z made this year’s list of nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The class of 2021 will be announced in May. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, file photo, the Weeknd performs at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Weeknd had the No. 1 song of 2020 but “Blinding Lights” was not nominated for a Grammy Award. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - The Weeknd poses in the press room with the awards for best R&B performance for "Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)" and best urban contemporary album for "Beauty Behind The Madness" at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 2016. The Weeknd had the No. 1 song of 2020 but “Blinding Lights” was not nominated for a Grammy Award. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - Doja Cat accepts the award for favorite female soul/R&B artist at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 22, 2020. Dr. Luke, the controversial music producer and hitmaker rose to the top of the Billboard charts with Doja Cat’s ubiquitous funk-pop jam “Say So.” Embattled in a major lawsuit with Kesha, he appeared as Tyson Trax on the Grammy ballot for “Say So," which he produced and co-wrote. The hit tune is competing for record of the year, where he is contention as the song’s producer. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
  • Sisters, from left, Este, Alana and Danielle Haim of the band HAIM pose together for a portrait in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • FILE - Trevor Noah arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019 photo, Billie Eilish performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Eilish will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - Cardi B performs during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 in Philadelphia on Oct. 28, 2016. Cardi B will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. Bad Bunny will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The Recording Academy is partnering with Berklee College of Music and Arizona State University to complete a study focused on women's representation in the music industry.. The academy, which puts on the annual Grammy Awards, said the lack of female creators in music is “one of the most urgent issues in the industry today." (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
  • FILE - Singer Jhene Aiko poses for a portrait on Dec. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. Aiko will host the 63rd GRAMMY Awards on March 14. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
1 / 17

Music Grammys

Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and Beyonce appears at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Swift could become the first woman to win the show’s top prize, album of the year, three times. Her first surprise album of 2020, the folky, alternative adventure “folklore,” is competing for the top honor. While Beyonce has never won album of the year, she is the most nominated act. With 24 previous wins and nine nominations this year, she could surpass Alison Krauss’ 27 wins and become the most decorated woman in Grammys history. (AP Photo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MESFIN FEKADU
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — It could be a night for the history books for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at Sunday’s Grammy Awards — for both good and bad reasons.

Swift could become the first woman to win the show’s top prize, album of the year, three times. Her first surprise album of 2020 — the folky, alternative adventure “folklore” — is competing for the top honor, an award she first won in 2010 for “Fearless,” her breakthrough that helped established her as a bona fide pop star even though she sang country music. She won again in 2016 for “1989,” her first full-length pop album that dominated the charts with a bounty of hits.

Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon are some of the male performers who have won album of the year three times. Producers or engineers have also won the award three times, including Phil Ramone, Ryan Tedder, David Foster, Bob Ludwig, Serban Ghenea and others.

The only person to win the prize four times is mastering engineer Tom Coyne, who died in 2017.

Beyoncé has never won album of the year throughout her career — she’s not up for the honor this year because she didn’t release a project during the eligibility period — but she is the most nominated act. With 24 wins and nine nominations this year, she could surpass Alison Krauss’ 27 wins and become the most decorated woman in Grammys history.

Beyoncé’s “Black Parade” scored nominations like record and song of the year as well as best R&B song and best R&B performance, while her guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” earned bids for record of the year, best rap performance and best rap song.

Beyoncé holds the record for most Grammy nominations for a female act, with 79. She and Paul McCartney tie for second place among all Grammy nominees, only behind Quincy Jones and Jay-Z, who have earned 80 nods each.

The royal family of music could walk away with a number of wins for their home. Jay-Z co-wrote “Black Parade” and “Savage,” earning him nominations for song of the year, best R&B song and best rap song. He has won 22 Grammys throughout his career.

Their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is nominated alongside her mother for best music video for “Brown Skin Girl.” Ivy Carter gives a vocal performance on the song and appears in the video; she is also listed as a co-writer of the song with Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Ivy Carter, 9, could become the second youngest person to ever win a Grammy. Leah Peasall was eight when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year at the 2002 show for their appearance on the T Bone Burnett-produced “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack. “Brown Skin Girl,” a song celebrating brown and dark-skinned women, has won Ivy Carter several awards, including two Soul Train Music Awards, a BET Award and a NAACP Image Award.

While Beyoncé could have a historic night, history could repeat itself and she could be shut out of winning a top award — a common occurrence for R&B and rap artists throughout Grammy history. Of her 24 wins, only one has been for one of the big four Grammys, song of the year. She has lost album of the year three times and record of the year five times.

Jay-Z has never won a top award, and he and his wife join a list of mostly Black performers who have been restricted to wins in the rap and R&B categories, including Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Drake, Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige and more.

This year The Weeknd was the one who was snubbed. Despite having the biggest hit of 2020 with “Blinding Lights” and a top-selling, multi-hit album, he didn't earn any nominations. He's won three Grammys so far — only in the R&B categories — but he's vowed to boycott the Grammys because he doesn't agree with how the Recording Academy selects its winners.

The album of the year prize has only be given to two rap-based acts — Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and Outkast’s “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.” Though rap is the most popular genre today, no rap albums scored a nomination for the top award this year. A rap song was never awarded song of the year or record of the year until Childish Gambino made history in 2019 with “This Is America.”

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” could become the second hip-hop song to win record of the year.

Megan Thee Stallion could also become the first female rapper to win best rap song. The Houston rapper, along with D Smoke, Chika and Doja Cat, could also become the fifth rap-based act to win best new artist. Their competition includes Phoebe Bridgers, Noah Cyrus, Kaytranada and Ingrid Andress, who could become just the fourth act from country music to win.

Other women who could make history Sunday include Grace Potter, who has the chance of being the first female performer to win best rock album in over two decades, and sister trio HAIM, the first all-female rock band nominated for album of the year.

Though 84 awards will be handed out — roughly 10 during the live telecast and the rest during the pre-ceremony — viewers are most likely watching for the performances.

About two dozen acts will hit stages in downtown Los Angeles, including Swift, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, BTS, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Chris Martin, Lil Baby, John Mayer, Maren Morris and Doja Cat.

Trevor Noah will host the show, which airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+. The Grammys were originally scheduled for Jan. 31 but were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Artists competing with Swift for album of the year include Coldplay, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Jhené Aiko, HAIM, Jacob Collier and Black Pumas.

___

Follow AP’s complete coverage of the Grammys at www.apnews.com/GrammyAwards

Recommended Stories

  • Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Just Broke Up 2 Years After Their Engagement

    Another year, another celebrity split.

  • Pfizer vaccine appears effective against asymptomatic cases; feds plan to ramp up vaccinators, sites: COVID-19 updates

    Data from Israel suggests Pfizer vaccine appears effective against asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. Latest coronavirus updates.

  • Sofia Vergara Elevated Her Daytime Look With 2021’s Buzziest Hue, A Chanel Handbag & Must-See Espadrilles

    These shoes add a sharp upgrade to any spring outfit.

  • 'Covid is taking over': Brazil plunges into deadliest chapter of its epidemic

    Last year, Jair Bolsonaro declared Brazil had reached ‘the tail end’ of one of the world’s worst outbreaks. Three months later the country has lost almost 100,000 more lives Coronavirus patients in a field hospital set up inside a sports coliseum in Santo André, on the outskirt of São Paulo, Brazil, on 4 March. Photograph: André Penner/AP It was midway through February when André Machado realized Brazil’s coronavirus catastrophe was racing into a bewildering and remorseless new phase. “The floodgates opened and the water came gushing out,” recalled the infectious disease specialist from the Our Lady of the Conception hospital in Porto Alegre, one of the largest cities in southern Brazil. Since then, Machado’s hospital, like health centres up and down the country, has been engulfed by a deluge of jittery, gasping patients – many of them previously healthy and bafflingly young. Among the recent admissions was a heavily pregnant 37-year-old who was brought in complaining of breathing difficulties and a cough. Doctors performed an emergency C-section to deliver the baby in a desperate bid to take the pressure off the expectant mother’s Covid-racked lungs. “We’re trying to help people but this disease is much faster and more aggressive than the tactics we’ve been using,” Machado, 44, said of his team’s efforts to keep pace with a tripling of admissions. “It’s like we’re flogging a dead horse,” he said, before adding: “This disease is going to kill many more people in Brazil.” At the end of last year Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro – a Donald Trump-worshiping populist who has gleefully sabotaged Covid containment efforts – declared his country had reached “the tail end” of what was already one of the world’s worst outbreaks. Bolsonaro was wrong. Three months later Latin America’s largest nation has lost almost 100,000 more lives – taking its total death toll to more than 275,000, second only to the US – and been plunged into the deadliest chapter of its 13-month epidemic. Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the media in Brasília, Brazil, on 10 March. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters This week, as a record 2,349 daily deaths were reported, the former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva castigated Bolsonaro’s “moronic” handling of the crisis and urged citizens to confront their incompetent “blowhard” leader. “This country is in a state of utter tumult and confusion because there’s no government. I’ll repeat that: this country has no government,” Lula declared, blaming Bolsonaro’s “uncivilised” leadership and rejection of science for the scale of Brazil’s disaster. “So, so many lives could have been saved,” Lula claimed, warning: “Covid is taking over the country.” As the emergency intensified this week, frontline health workers from Porto Alegre to Recife, a coastal city 3,000km further north, described scenes of heartbreak, despair and exhaustion as intensive care units and cemeteries fill up like never before. Workers bury a person who died with Covid in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, on 27 January. Photograph: Raphael Alves/EPA “It feels like we’re putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound,” said Eduarda Santa Rosa Barata, a 31-year-old infectologist who works in three ICUs in the north-eastern capital of Pernambuco state, all now stretched to the limit. “We’re engaged in damage reduction … You open new beds and they fill up immediately.” A few days earlier, Barata had admitted a 37-year-old man who had no underlying medical conditions but whose lungs were so badly damaged he needed intubation. “It seems so random,” she said. “It’s a bizarre disease. It’s frightening.” Machado saw several explanations for the torrent of cases he and other doctors are now seeing, including political mismanagement and the slackening of social distancing measures, principally among the young. In recent months such containment efforts have largely collapsed, with schools and businesses reopening and Bolsonaro’s tourism minister even urging citizens to start holidaying again. But the doctor suspected a third, more troubling element was also at work: an enigmatic and apparently more contagious variant called P1 that is thought to have emerged in the Amazon region in late 2020 but is now circulating across Brazil, including in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, where Machado works. People walk in a shopping center in São Paulo, Brazil, on 4 March. Photograph: Cris Faga/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock “This isn’t just theoretical. It’s something we’re seeing in practice,” Machado said of the variant, at least 10 cases of which have been detected in the UK and 15 in the US. “Before the end of 2020, you’d get a family and one member would be infected but not the other three or four members, even though they lived in the same environment. You don’t see this any more. If there’s one confirmed case, everyone ends up getting infected by the virus,” he said. “It’s obvious that this new variant is now circulating among us.” Just how much of Brazil’s current crisis is down to the new variant, or other variants traced to the UK and South Africa, is a matter of intense debate. Some experts believe the variant has provided a convenient smokescreen for political leaders who have failed to rein in a disease President Bolsonaro has dismissed as a “little flu”. As he ordered a two-week emergency shutdown in Brazil’s most populous state on Thursday, the São Paulo governor, João Doria, claimed the variant played a key role in pushing hospitals to the brink. “This new strain of the virus is very aggressive and very dangerous,” Doria warned, claiming Brazil was “collapsing” under the weight of the surge in cases. Jesem Orellana, an epidemiologist from the Amazon city of Manaus, where hospitals recently ran out of oxygen as a result of the explosion of infections, was unconvinced mutations were the main culprit. “From a political point of view, it’s much easier to place the blame on the variant. But we all know that the worst variant of all is the way the epidemic has been mishandled,” he said. Orellana suspected that having failed to halt coronavirus with unpopular and economically painful lockdowns, politicians at all levels of government were now “using the variant as a crutch to prop themselves up and to justify their mistakes and their negligence over the epidemic”. Patients in the emergency room of a hospital that is overcrowding in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on 11 March. Photograph: Diego Vara/Reuters But Marcos Boulos, a leading infectious disease specialist, said he had no doubt the P1 variant was contributing to Brazil’s soaring caseload: “There’s no way of hiding this.” Boulos also said anecdotal evidence from hospitals around Brazil suggested the variant was also producing more serious cases in young people. “We don’t yet have the data to categorically affirm this but it’s possible, from what doctors are seeing,” said the University of São Paulo professor. “Here in the hospital we’ve got a 20-year-old woman in our ICU in serious condition. Today you have serious patients in ICU from all age groups. Before we’d say it was almost 90% elderly. Today they’re still the majority, but not in same way,” Boulos added. “We don’t yet know how this works, but it’s what we are seeing … There’s no other reason why young people would suddenly start suffering from a more serious disease.” São Paulo’s health secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, this week told reporters that in many of that state’s ICUs half of patients were now under 50. “I’m talking about 26 and 29 and 30-year-olds – often in a very grave condition,” he said, urging citizens to avoid crowds and remain at home. “We all need to understand that what is happening right now is a different pandemic from the one we saw last year,” Gorinchteyn claimed. Barata said she also had the impression that her Covid patients were getting younger, and reaching hospital in a worse condition. Despite having been immunised with the Chinese-produced CoronaVac vaccine in February, she admitted feeling more fearful now than during the previous peak last June. “It feels like every day the virus draws nearer … Everywhere you look around you, you can say there’s someone who has symptoms, or who is sick, or in hospital … The mother-in-law of one of my colleagues is in critical condition in intensive care,” she said. Barata said she was uncertain what, if any, role new variants were playing in Brazil’s latest misfortune, but whatever – or whoever – was responsible, she feared the human tragedy was far from over: “It feels like the disease is laying siege to us, closing in and infecting everyone who hasn’t yet caught it.” Machado said that after the delivery of her 36-week-old baby, the expectant mother and her child were rushed to intensive care, where the former was put on a ventilator. “We don’t know if she’ll make it,” he admitted last week as the hospital’s Covid-19 wards reached the brink of collapse and fears grew over the global impact of Brazil’s unchecked epidemic. Twenty-four hours later, at 10 minutes past midnight, the woman was gone, leaving five orphaned children and a country in disarray.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for all immigration to stop under Biden and border wall funding in sweeping legislation

    Democrats may introduce a rule change to halt the congresswoman’s stalling tactics

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • U.S. engaged in indirect diplomacy with Iran, says White House adviser

    The United States and Iran have begun indirect diplomacy with Europeans and others conveying messages about how they might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. "Diplomacy with Iran is ongoing, just not in a direct fashion at the moment," he told reporters. "There are communications through the Europeans and through others that enable us to explain to the Iranians what our position is with respect to the compliance for compliance approach and to hear what their position is," Sullivan added.

  • GOP House Leader McCarthy to introduce resolution calling for Rep. Swalwell's removal from Intelligence Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Trump's Washington hotel echoes to silence of missing Maga crowd

    Once the hub of Trump World in the US capital, with the former president gone it is in danger of becoming a white elephant The Trump International Hotel: ‘ I don’t know anybody who goes there or has gone there,’ said one local author and journalist. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Once it was like a second White House for the Maga crowd. Now it is in danger of becoming a white elephant. Clobbered first by the coronavirus pandemic, then by its owner’s election defeat, the Trump International Hotel in Washington is reeling from a huge loss of income and prestige. For critics of the former US president, it is welcome proof of how quickly the city is moving on without him. “It used to be the hub of Trump World but I can’t imagine who goes there now,” said Sally Quinn, a local author and journalist. “We don’t even have tourists yet in Washington. I can’t imagine most people staying there when they come. I don’t know anybody who goes there or has gone there.” The hotel opened amid protests in the historic Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue, between the White House and US Capitol building, in September 2016 as Trump campaigned for the presidency. For four years its opulent lobby thronged with diplomats, lobbyists and Trump family members. It was one of the few places in the US capital where “Make America great again” hats were bountiful. But one recent afternoon it seemed more reminiscent of the haunted hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s film The Shining. Steel barriers surrounded the magnificent facade with its five US flags and statue of first postmaster general Benjamin Franklin. A black-coated porter explained that, due to coronavirus restrictions, only people invited by guests are allowed in. When the Guardian called the front desk, a man who identified himself as the manager said, “I’d rather not comment. Thank you for your call,” then hung up. Danish Rozario, left, wheels a guest’s baggage down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Trump Hotel in Washington on 15 January 2021. Joe Biden’s inauguration five days later marked an ominous moment for the hotel’s fortunes. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP The hotel in Washington made just $15.1m in revenue last year, a drop of more than 60% from the year before. Then came Trump’s election loss and impeachment for inciting a deadly insurrection a short distance away at the US Capitol on 6 January, inflicting huge reputational damage. On 20 January, Trump boarded the Marine One helicopter to start a new post-presidential life at his luxury Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, depriving the hotel of one of its biggest draws. A week later, the New York Times reported that the lobby was largely vacant and the waiters and staff members outnumbered the customers. There was little mourning in Washington itself, where Joe Biden secured 92% of the vote compared with Trump’s 5%. Beyond official duties, the 45th president was rarely seen around the city, hardly ever visiting museums or theatres and only ever dining out at the Trump hotel itself. Last month the Washingtonian reported that table 72 in a round booth at the hotel’s steakhouse was perpetually reserved for the president in case he decided to visit on the spur of the moment. The magazine also said it obtained a “Standard Operating Procedure” document for staff to follow whenever Trump arrived. “As soon as Trump was seated, the server had to ‘discreetly present’ a mini bottle of Purell hand sanitizer. (This applied long before Covid, mind you.),” it reported. “Next, cue dialogue: ‘Good (time of day) Mr President. Would you like your Diet Coke with or without ice?’ the server was instructed to recite. “A polished tray with chilled bottles and highball glasses was already prepared for either response. Directions for pouring the soda were detailed in a process no fewer than seven steps long – and illustrated with four photo exhibits. The beverage had to be opened in front of the germophobe commander in chief, ‘never beforehand’. Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate, walks into the atrium of his new hotel on 16 September 2016, with his future national security adviser Michael Flynn. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters “The server was to hold a longneck-bottle opener by the lower third of the handle in one hand and the Diet Coke, also by the lower third, in the other. Once poured, the drink had to be placed at the President’s right-hand side. ‘Repeat until POTUS departs.’” Trump always ate the same meal: shrimp cocktail, well-done steak and fries, sometimes with apple pie or chocolate cake for dessert, according to the Washingtonian. “The manual instructed the server to open mini glass bottles of Heinz ketchup in front of Trump, taking care to ensure he could hear the seal make the ‘pop’ sound.” A tray of crisps, chocolates, granola bars, Tic Tacs, gummy bears, Oreos, chocolate-covered raisins and other snacks had to be on hand. The magazine added that Trump once demanded to know why his dining companion received a bigger steak than he did, while first lady Melania Trump once sent back a Dover sole because it was dressed with parsley and chives. The hotel and its steakhouse witnessed a cavalcade of Maga stars from the lawyer Rudy Giuliani to the White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, from the Florida congressman Matt Gaetz to the MyPillow chief executive, Mike Lindell. The former treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife, the British actor Louise Linton, even lived there for a time. Members of the Trump family also figured prominently, a draw for fans seeking selfies, and guests could indulge at “The Spa by Ivanka Trump”, including a “Himalayan salt chamber” and “fitness center with the latest Technogym equipment” – but temporarily closed due to Covid-19. The bar was a place to sit and watch multiple TV screens showing sport or Fox News. It was, in effect, a Trump embassy in this otherwise liberal city. Quinn observed: “He never went anywhere except the Trump hotel and most of his people didn’t so it was just like an occupying army. You didn’t see them and everybody sort of went on about their lives but there was this awful dark cloud over our heads.” In 2019, Trump reportedly tried to sell the hotel for about $500m, but those plans are now said to be on hold. The hotel is nine stories tall and has 263 rooms. A casual look at its website shows rooms available from $476 a night, suites from $1,122 a night and signature suites from $1,316 a night. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey was one of many foreign leaders who found it politic to put money in Trump’s pocket by staying at his hotel. Photograph: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Kevin Chaffee, senior editor of Washington Life magazine, said: “The Trump hotel has been struggling for quite a while and, without him being there, people don’t need to curry favour by staying there. Some embassies had their events there and they don’t need to do that now.” He added: “The bar was like the White House mess but those people no longer have any reason to meet and try to find out what’s happening on the scene because the man is gone. So it must be like a ghost town.” The Trumps left few other traces in Washington. The former president’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, have vacated a mansion they rented in the neighbourhood of Kalorama while working as senior advisers at the White House. The couple have since moved to a luxury condominium in Miami, Florida. Their old house is listed by estate agents as still available to rent for $18,000 a month. It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, spans 5,016 square feet and is a stone’s throw from Barack and Michelle Obama’s home. Jack Shrestha, owner of the Kalorama Guest House, which is a mile away, said: “The residents in my neighbourhood where I live is over 90% Democrats so they’re happy Trump is gone. But I’m a business owner. I don’t take sides. For me, it doesn’t even matter. “Ivanka’s son went to school where my daughter went to school, a Jewish school up in Cleveland Park. So I used to see her drop off the kid out there. We didn’t say much because they had told us not to talk to her and take pictures or anything like that.” Washington is dotted with memorials, monuments and statues of former presidents. Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are already making themselves visible. For now, however, Trump’s hotel ensures that his name remains spelled out in gold letters on Pennsylvania Avenue, arguably America’s most famous street. Quinn commented: “I suspect that whoever does buy it will take down all the gilt and all of the trimmings and turn it into something else that’s very un-Trump-like.”

  • Stimulus checks are starting to hit Americans' bank accounts this weekend, but some may not be able to access the money right away

    The IRS said it is officially releasing the direct payments on March 17, so it may take a few more days for major banks to clear them.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • Miami reporter is the latest woman to accuse N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment

    A South Florida woman is the seventh to step forward to accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Her allegation comes amid a growing call from several high-profile Democrats demanding that Cuomo resign — an action the governor steadfastly refuses to do — as women have come forward with their stories.

  • The royal family is back to business as usual, sending a clear message about where their priorities lie after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview

    After Harry and Meghan's interview, Prince William and Kate Middleton promoted mental health in schools, and the Queen celebrated science education.

  • French magazine Charlie Hebdo sparks outrage with a cartoon portraying Meghan Markle as George Floyd with the Queen kneeling on her neck

    The French satirical magazine has been accused of being racist, demeaning, and "pimping George Floyd trauma for profit."

  • Sharon Osbourne says 'CBS blindsided me' with heated Piers Morgan discussion on 'The Talk'

    "All matters related to the Wednesday episode of “The Talk” are currently under internal review,” the network said.

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • What is Cuomo clutching in a photo of him wrapped in a blanket, taken at the end of a politically tumultuous week?

    Holding his phone in his right hand, Cuomo appears to be clutching Saratoga Spring Water with his left hand, while hunched and draped in a blanket.

  • Photo captures Cuomo wrapped in a blanket outside his home after a week of sexual misconduct allegations and calls for him to resign

    New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand joined calls for Cuomo to resign Friday, the day the photo was taken.

  • Charles Oakley on Patrick Ewing’s problems at Madison Square Garden: ‘(Dolan) offered you a D-League job. There’s no respect behind your name’

    NEW YORK — Charles Oakley wasn’t surprised Patrick Ewing had trouble getting around Madison Square Garden, and he doesn’t understand why his former teammate would want an explanation from James Dolan. “This man (Dolan) offered you a D-League job. There’s no respect behind your name,” Oakley told the New York Daily News. “Why are you mad now because they asked you for your (credential)? When ...

  • Michael Flynn could face thousands of dollars in penalties as the Army reviews a Pentagon watchdog report

    In April 2017, the Pentagon launched an investigation into money Flynn received from Russian and Turkish interests after he retired from the Army.