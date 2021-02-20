Beyoncé teamed up with Adidas to offer Texans affected by the winter storm up to $1,000 in aid. Applications had to close due to an 'overwhelming response.'

Joshua Zitser
beyonce texas storm snow financial aid
Beyoncé announced that she had teamed up with Adidas to offer financial assistance to those affected by the extreme weather in Texas. Getty Images

  • Beyoncé, Adidas, and a nonprofit announced an initiative to help Texans in need on Friday.

  • Up to $1,000 was being offered to Texas residents impacted by the deadly winter storm.

  • Around 130,000 people applied for the one-off payments. Applications are now closed.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's initiative to provide financial aid to Texans affected by the unprecedented winter storm has closed after an "overwhelming response."

On Friday, Houston native Beyoncé announced that she had teamed up with Adidas to offer financial assistance to those affected by the extreme weather in Texas.

Beyonce's charitable foundation, BeyGOOD, said it was working with the German apparel company and nonprofit Bread of Life Inc to offer up to $1,000 in aid to Texans in need.

Those affected by the extreme weather and consequent power outages could apply for a one-off payment through the Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form.

There were so many applicants in the first 24 hours, however, that the application process had to close.

The application page cites an "overwhelming response" as the reason for halting submissions. More than 130,000 people sent in applications, Beyoncé's publicist told ABC13 Eyewitness News.

The extreme winter weather left millions of Texas residents without heat, water, or power. Half a million Texans were still without power on Thursday morning,

Experts say that dozens of deaths can be linked to the storm, according to The Texas Tribune.

One Texas county reported at least 10 hypothermia deaths due to the freezing temperatures.

