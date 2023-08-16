Beyonce takes on Raymond James: What you need to know to get inside smoothly

Queen Bey comes to town on Wednesday, and there is so much excitement in the Tampa Bay area. We have everything you need to know to get there smoothly and get around Raymond James this evening. However you plan on getting there, give yourself plenty of time. With the influx of people on top of rush hour traffic, there are bound to be some backups near Raymond James. There are HART bus routes that go to the stadium. Uber and Lyft are popular options for getting around the area, but you can expect higher prices and longer wait times tonight.

View comments