Beyonce's 'Black Is King': See the best fashion moments and more

Beyoncé has done it again, taking the Beyhive by storm with another awe-inspiring visual album, "Black Is King."

On Friday, the Grammy Award-winning artist released her highly anticipated work on Disney+, and everything from the music to the impeccable fashion moments are nothing short of amazing.

PHOTO: Beyonce in 'Find Your Way Back' from the visual album 'Black is King' on Disney+. (Parkwood Entertainment) More

"The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings and raw new talent, but it all started in my backyard," Beyoncé said in a message on "Good Morning America" on Thursday. "So from my house to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyon -- it was truly a journey to bring this film to life."

Ahead, check out some of the stylish looks from the film that we can't get enough of.

Beyonce's "Black Is King best fashion moments:"

Costume designer and wardrobe curator Zerina Akers collaborated with Beyoncé on the album and shared an image of the singer wearing a custom Timothy White ensemble. "Another one for the books," she captioned the photo.

This look from "My Power" was made custom by Mugler.

Beyoncé is pretty in this pink ruffled number by Mary Katrantzou, for the song "Water."

This animal print moment was created by Riccardo Tisci. She's wearing a custom Burberry cow-print corset top with matching mini skirt.

This "Modern Magic" look is hard to miss from 5:31 Jérôme. It features hand-beaded Nigerian lace along with a silk trench/jumper hybrid.

Beyoncé commands attention in this alluring look from Michaela Stark.

We can't get enough of this stylish black and white blazer moment by Loza Maléombho.

Laurel DeWitt created this gorgeously adorned custom crown.

Beyoncé is a showstopper in this regal custom look designed by Alejandro.

How to stream 'Black Is King' on Disney+: Anyone with a Disney+ account can access the movie on July 31. No end date has been announced. For those who still have yet to sign up, Disney+ costs $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There is also a bundle featuring Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99/month.

