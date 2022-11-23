Will Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Beyond Air's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at September 2022, Beyond Air had cash of US$62m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. In the last year, its cash burn was US$32m. That means it had a cash runway of around 23 months as of September 2022. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Beyond Air's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Beyond Air has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$145k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 57%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Beyond Air Raise More Cash Easily?

While Beyond Air does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Beyond Air has a market capitalisation of US$181m and burnt through US$32m last year, which is 18% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Beyond Air's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Beyond Air's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Beyond Air's situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Beyond Air (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

