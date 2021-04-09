Beyond Burgers: China Plant-Based Protein Market Growing Up

Anuradha Raghu
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China is driving growth in Asia’s plant-based protein market as health-conscious consumers embrace an array of new products, according to Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., one of the world’s biggest agricultural traders.

The uptake of locally-sourced plant-based protein has generally been faster in China than in other parts of the world and the industry there is moving quickly beyond burger analogues, according to ADM Asia Pacific President Leo Liu. Alternatives to shrimp and shellfish, plant-based cheeses and ready-to-eat protein snacks are all becoming more popular, he said.

“Awareness and interest in plant-based proteins as an alternative to meat is growing,” the Shanghai-based Liu said in an interview. Chinese people are experimenting with plant-based options as they look for protein-rich diets that are sustainable, convenient and meet food safety standards, he said.

ADM -- one of the big four agricultural traders along with Cargill Inc., Bunge Ltd., and Louis Dreyfus Co. -- already has extensive operations throughout China and will be investing more in alternative proteins there, Liu said. The company forecasts China’s plant-based protein market will grow to $14.5 billion in 2025 from under $10 billion in 2018.

The rising interest in plant-based protein dovetails with Beijing’s increasing focus on the environment and food security. Self-sufficiency featured strongly in China’s latest five-year plan that came after the country’s hog herd had been devastated by African swine fever and the trade war with the U.S. as well as the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the fragility of global supply chains.

Diversifying protein intake to plant-based sources could help China cope with future meat shortages, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Alvin Tai and Ashley Kim said in a report released in February. Reducing meat consumption is also part of China’s strategy to reduce its carbon intensity by more than 65% from 2005 levels by 2030, they said.

The growing number of Chinese flexitarians -- people who are mostly vegetarian but occasionally eat meat or fish -- is helping to spur alternative food startups across the country, Liu said. “Consumers are moving away from an obsession with calorie counts to focusing on food’s intrinsic value.”

Many China-based companies will continue to increase production capabilities as the popularity of plant-based meat continues to rise, Fitch Solutions said in a March 31 note.

OmniFoods is distributing a ground pork substitute in Hong Kong, and mainland company Whole Perfect Food sells vegan bacon. Chinese startups Zhenmeat and Starfield Food & Science Technology, meanwhile, have sought funding to develop their own meat substitutes.

Global Interest

A bevy of global food titans are also seeking to get in on the action. Cargill started a plant-based meat products brand called PlantEver that’s sold directly to Chinese consumers last year, while industry pioneer Beyond Meat Inc. opened its first manufacturing facility outside the U.S. near Shanghai this week. Livekindly Collective, a group of alternative protein brands steered by a former Unilever Plc executive, also has plans to expand in China.

ADM, which says it’s now the largest plant-based protein provider in the world, has for years been diversifying away from trading bulk crops and into higher-margin food manufacturing. The company expects its nutrition unit, which contains its plant-based protein business, to become as large or even larger than its legacy business of buying and shipping crops by 2050.

See also: Beyond Meat Has an Ancient Foe in China -- Tofu: David Fickling

One of the biggest potential hurdles for the industry in China is competition from long-existing and cheaper soy-based products such as tofu, Liu said.

“While it might take some time to educate consumers about the new generation of plant-based food, the demand for plant-based foods in China will have a huge market potential once perception starts to shift and the taste and flavor of plant-based foods continue to improve,” he said.

(Updates with comment from Fitch Solutions in 8th paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Meat Set to Operate at Scale in China as New Manufacturing Plant Opens

    Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is ready to begin operating at scale in China. It announced Wednesday its new manufacturing facility in the Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone, or JXEDZ, near Shanghai, was now operational. The factory is the first end-to-end manufacturing facility the plant-based meat alternative has opened outside of the U.S., and should allow it to increase the speed and efficiency of production for the Chinese market while lowering costs.

  • Beyond Meat opens its first production plant in China

    About a year after Beyond Meat debuted in China on Starbucks's menu, the Californian plant-based protein company opened a production facility near Shanghai to tap the country's supply chain resources and potentially reduce the carbon footprint of its products. Situated in Jiaxing, a city 85 km from Shanghai, the plant is Beyond Meat's first end-to-end manufacturing facility outside the U.S., the Nasdaq-listed company said in an announcement on Wednesday. Over the past year, competition became steep in China's alternative protein space with the foray of foreign players like Beyond Meat and Eat Just, as well as a slew of capital injections for domestic startups, including Hey Maet and Starfield.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in April

    Since late January, movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) has been a primary target of retail investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets chatroom. For instance, AMC has a large net debt position and more than $1 billion in cash, according to the company's fourth-quarter operating results.

  • The 30-something Ryan Cohen consolidates power at GameStop, and the Reddit crowd cheers … but the stock is so-so

    The activist investor and social media folk hero is the man that Diamond-handed GME “HODLers” want in the big chair, but they also wouldn't mind seeing Roaring Kitty as the new CEO.

  • Hackers scraped data from 500 million LinkedIn users - about two-thirds of the platform's userbase - and have posted it for sale online

    LinkedIn said "the posted dataset appears to include publicly viewable information that was scraped from LinkedIn," and it is investigating.

  • Nike ends lawsuit over Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes,' which will be recalled

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nike Inc said on Thursday a Brooklyn company that made "Satan Shoes" in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X has agreed to voluntarily recall the shoes, as part of a legal settlement with the athletics giant. The settlement with MSCHF Product Studio Inc resolves a trademark infringement lawsuit that Nike filed last week over the black-and-red, devil-themed sneakers, which carry the Nike "swoosh" logo and quickly sold out at $1,018 a pair. Satan Shoes are customized versions of the Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, with midsoles purporting to contain a drop of human blood, and printed with "Luke 10:18," a reference to a Biblical verse that alludes to Satan's fall from heaven.

  • Tencent-Backed Linklogis Rises 11% in Hong Kong Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech firm Linklogis Inc. rose as much as 11% on its debut in Hong Kong, with the Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company poised to snap a recent run of disappointing listings in the city.Its shares pared the gain to 8.1% as of 11:29 a.m. local time. Linklogis priced its $1.02 billion initial public offering near the midpoint of an indicative range at HK$17.58 per share, while the retail portion of its offering was 98.5 times subscribed by local investors.Its performance comes after a run of underwhelming listings in Hong Kong. Fintech firm Bairong Inc. slumped 16% during its first day of trading last week, delivering the worst debut in three years, while video streaming service Bilibili Inc. also fell. It is the second IPO deal exceeding $1 billion launched in Hong Kong this year after Kuaishou Technology, which soared 161% on its debut in February.However, while Linklogis’ midpoint-pricing and ties to Tencent made it attractive, institutional demand was not particularly strong, said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “We are still in cherry-picking season where people are cautious about buying names without powerful cornerstone investors or solid businesses.”The Shenzhen-based firm offers digital services to help facilitate supply chain finance transactions in China. While its prospectus shows the company hasn’t made a profit in the last three years, revenue expanded 47% last year following an 83% surge in 2019.Chinese fintech companies are going through a particularly hard year after Beijing suddenly halted Ant Group Co.’s IPO last year, signaling wider crackdowns for the sector. Regulators are inspecting businesses spanning from online lending to payments and insurance tech, making investors wary when it comes to backing firms in the industry.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ETFs well-positioned to benefit from infrastructure spending

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Kristin Myers discuss ETFs to watch with Cinthia Murphy, Managing Editor of ETF.com.

  • 'We anticipate growth names to see somewhat of a rebound': Penobscot Investment Management's MacPherson

    Penobscot Investment Management Portfolio Manager Colleen MacPherson joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down what she expects to see in 2021 from the market and why investors should look to growth stocks.

  • Day Traders Go Big on Blue Chips as Meme Stocks Fad Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail day traders whose frenetic buying sent stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment soaring this year are tilting away from tiny memes in favor of mammoth old blue chips like GM and Microsoft.That’s one explanation offered by analysts at JPMorgan and VandaTrack for why small-cap stocks have cooled, with the S&P 600 Smallcap Index falling about 5% from a March 12 record. Meanwhile, S&P’s large-cap benchmark advanced almost 4% over the same period to an intraday record on Thursday, with Microsoft Corp., General Motors Co. and Starbucks Corp. setting new highs this week.VandaTrack posited that older investors with more conservative goals may be picking up some of the recent slack in volume left by younger cohorts.“Wealthier individuals from the Boomer generation may have been responsible for the ramp-up in purchases,” VandaTrack analyst Giacomo Pierantoni wrote. “The average investors’ age in platforms like Schwab or TD Ameritrade is close to 50, and they’re a lot more wealthy than millennials.”Pierantoni also pointed to large inflows into sovereign bond and credit ETFs. “While most Robinhooders tend to stay away from ‘boring’ fixed-income products, Boomers, who are closer to retirement, often prefer them to equities,” he said. Pierantoni cited Charles Schwab Corp.’s monthly data that show bond ETFs and mutual funds inflows were more than twice the amount for equities.JPMorgan strategists similarly suggest individuals may have turned toward large companies over small, citing a recent imbalance of retail orders for ViacomCBS Inc. and GM. Discretionary and communications sectors have seen strong retail volumes, according to analysts led by Peng Cheng. The traders remain active in hot sectors like alternate energy and cryptocurrency, with Nasdaq exchange-traded funds still sparking interest.A recent survey of more than 1,000 investors from Charles Schwab shows that the newly minted daytraders that arose in 2020 earned less and were harder hit financially by the pandemic than more seasoned peers. What’s more, 72% of those new investors surveyed were more focused on buying and holding for the long-term, compared with 56% who were in it for the long-haul last year.Whatever the cause, smaller stocks have been losing ground, after their rallies and surging volume that lit up the first quarter failed to reignite in April. Empire Financial Research’s Whitney Tilson has been tracking a basket of 25 short-squeeze bubble candidates since late January -- including GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Express Inc. By his reckoning, they’ve peeled off a staggering $63 billion in value.“Worse yet, the actual number is surely higher due to leverage and options,” Tilson said via email.(Updates to add details from an investor survey in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Florida Sues U.S. Government to Resume Cruise Ship Sailing

    • The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against U.S. public health authorities to allow cruise ships to resume sailing, calling the conditional-sail order in place since October “arbitrary and capricious.” The lawsuit filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Tampa, Fla. names as defendants the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services, their leaders and the U.S. government. “We don’t believe the federal government has the right to mothball a major industry for over a year,” said.

  • Beyond Meat Competitor Impossible Foods Is Readying Its IPO, Sources Say

    After years of investor anticipation and guesswork, sources close to the situation told Reuters today Impossible Foods, the biggest dedicated U.S. plant-based meat maker after Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), is making plans for a near-future initial public offering (IPO). The sources were unsure about whether Impossible Foods would choose to make its stock market debut through a traditional IPO, or if it will do so using a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. According to data reported by PYMNTS.com, 400 companies are currently seeking a matching SPAC, while the blank-check shell enterprises raised approximately $87 billion during 2021's first three months.

  • Column: The California exodus is a myth. But that doesn't stop the haters

    Reports of the state's decline and fall are a cyclical staple. Blame it on envy and partisanship

  • Exclusive: GameStop's strong stock performance triggered board director's exit

    Hestia Capital Partners LP managing director Kurt Wolf joined GameStop Corp's board to make the U.S. video game retailer more valuable. The hedge fund manager resigned his directorship this week because his investors fretted the bet on the company, which scored a paper gain of 3,500%, had become too large and risky, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Giving up the board seat allows Wolf to sell GameStop shares for his investors without restrictions to meet redemption requests, the sources said.

  • Citing high wildfire risk, judge halts construction of massive Tejon Ranch development

    A judge rejects approval of Tejon Ranch project's environmental impact report by Los Angeles County, effectively blocking construction.

  • Exclusive: Wizz Air replaces operations chief after probe into pilot redundancies

    Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has replaced its flight operations chief after he was apparently recorded telling his team to draw up a redundancy list of pilots who were often sick or "caused grief" while sparing cheaper contract crew. In a letter to staff dated April 4, seen by Reuters, Wizz said its Head of Flight Operations Darwin Triggs was stepping down from his role after an investigation into "how the COVID-19 related redundancies were determined and carried out" last year. In the letter, the airline said an independent review of its handling of the redundancies found no indication it had acted unlawfully but "some factors may have been taken into account that were inconsistent with Wizz Air's culture of open and honest communication and its focus on employee opportunity."

  • IBM: Nearly 3 in 4 Mall-goers Eager to Return to Brick-and-Mortar

    According to a new IBM study, shoppers are ready to swarm stores, while investors and retailers prep for the return of the prodigal shopper.

  • Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Arlo Technologies (ARLO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.50, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • Stocks firm near record as easing U.S. inflation fears lift Wall Street

    Global stocks held firm near record highs on Friday as receding inflation fears in the United States pushed down bond yields and lifted Wall Street, though softness in Chinese shares capped gains in Asia. MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks set a record high earlier in the Asian session and last stood almost flat. Chinese shares were an outlier, with the CSI 300 sliding 1.3%, pushing down MSCI's ex-Japan Asia index 0.4%, not helped by worries about further tension between Washington and Beijing.