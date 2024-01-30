Beyond dates: Exploring the most intriguing Palm Beach County historic events of January

Explore the rich tapestry of history as we delve into significant events that unfolded in Palm Beach County and across the nation during the month of January. From the wreck of the Providencia in 1879, bringing a bounty of coconuts to Palm Beach County pioneers, to the opening of the iconic Breakers hotel in 1886, and the emergence of the Tri-rail commuter train in 1989, Palm Beach County has witnessed a fascinating evolution.

Palm Beach County January historical timeline

Jan. 1, 1955 — WEAT-TV – later WPEC, Channel 12 (ABC) – signs on

Jan. 2, 1960 - Part-time Palm Beach resident Sen. John F. Kennedy announces his intention to seek the Democratic presidential nomination. The Kennedy family owned a compound on Palm Beach, and JFK spent part of his time here during his presidency.

Jan. 3, 1905 — Napoleon Bonaparte Broward, whom Broward County is named after, becomes governor.

Jan. 5, 1889 — The first church, Bethesda-by the Sea, opens as a schoolhouse in Palm Beach with four communicants. Palm Beach was part of Dade County, which extended from the St. Lucie River to the Florida Keys. The Episcopal church's first building, a simple frame building on the Lake Trail, was constructed at a cost of about $600 using salvaged beach lumber. The church served as the first Protestant church in Southeast Florida.

Bear hunter, murderess, PBC founders: Colorful characters at historical West Palm Beach Cemetery

Jan. 5, 2004 —The $83 million Palm Beach County Convention Center officially opens — without a hotel — after two decades of planning and discussion.

Jan. 9, 1879 — The Providencia, a 175-ton rig, wrecks in Palm Beach with its cargo of animal hides, logwood and coconuts. Pioneer William Lanehart later writes, "There were 20,000 coconuts and they seemed like a godsend to the people. For several weeks, everyone was eating coconuts and drinking wine." The Pioneers planted coconuts that turned into palm trees and thus Palm Beach was named.

Jan. 9, 1989 — Tri-Rail, a 70-mile route from West Palm Beach to Miami, begins service with 18 trains and an average of 3,000 daily riders. Tri-Rail train initially was a temporary solution to alleviate a five year construction project on Interstate 95. The commuter train rail was funded with $75 million. Despite challenges in the early years, including low ridership and inconveniences in transfers, Tri-Rail expanded its original 67-mile track in 1998 from West Palm Beach to Mangonia Park in the north and from Hialeah to Miami International Airport in the south.

Jan. 10, 1861 — Florida is the third state to secede from the Union following South Carolina and Mississippi.

Jan. 11, 1942 — Practice blackout throws Palm Beach County into darkness. Authorities enforced the darkness along a 300-mile stretch of South Florida coastline from Stuart to Key West, creating a sobering scene of darkness over West Palm Beach and Palm Beach island. The blackout was part of the broader efforts during World War II to prepare for potential enemy attacks along the U.S. coastline. During this time, there was a significant concern about German U-boats (submarines) lurking off the coast. Amid the paranoia at the time, authorities detained people on suspicion of subterfuge, leading to arrests and raids in West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

Jan. 11, 1991 — Mizner Park, Boca Raton's, 28-acre shopping and entertainment complex, opens.

Jan. 15, 1919 — The Everglades Club opens in Palm Beach. Spanning 90 acres in southern Palm Beach, it primarily features an 18-hole golf course and showcases the distinctive architectural style known as the "Palm Beach look." Initially conceived as a convalescent hospital by Paris Singer and designed by architect Addison Mizner for World War I's injured officers, it evolved into the exclusive club, hosting prominent Palm Beach families over the years. It has no sign, website or WiFi. No cell phones are allowed. The club has long been criticized for discrimination against Jewish and Black people. Kennedy family patriarch, Joseph, resigned from his membership in the early 1960s "to avoid scrutiny for belonging to a club known for excluding African-American and Jewish people."

The Everglades club, designed by Addison Mizner and built by Paris Singer, was begun in 1918 as a hospital for convalesing World War I veterans. The war ended before the hospital could be completed and Singer, with millions to spend, suggested that Mizner redesign it as a club. Over the years it has undergone considerable change.

Jan. 16, 1896 — Henry Flagler opens the Palm Beach Inn, his second hotel in Palm Beach. It was expanded in 1901 and renamed The Breakers.

Jan. 19, 1977 — The first ever recorded snow in West Palm Beach is reported at Palm Beach International Airport from 6:10 to 8:40 a.m. Most flakes melted on impact. Accumulations of up to one-quarter inch were reported from Jupiter to Delray Beach. Snow falls as far south as Miami.

Jan. 22, 1912 — Henry Flager opens the railroad link to Key West. He realized his ambitious dream by investing $20 million to construct a 128-mile-long overseas railroad from the mainland to Key West. Skeptics labeled it "Flagler's Folly." The railroad succumbed to the 1935 "Labor Day" storm and was replaced by the Overseas Highway.

Jan. 25, 1957 — The Sunshine State Parkway, now Florida's Turnpike, opens.

Jan. 26, 1924 — The first city library building in West Palm Beach opens.

Jan. 27, 1958 — The Palm Beach County Fair, now the South Florida Fair, moves to its current location west of Florida's Turnpike on Southern Boulevard. A long-standing tradition for Palm Beach County residents, it has been held at its current location for 60 years. Originating as the "Palm Beach County Fair" in March 1912 under a single tent at the old Palm Beach County Courthouse, the fair showcased winter crops, livestock and touted the area's booming real estate. Despite setbacks during the Depression and World War II, the fair found its home on 100 acres next to the Palm Beach Speedway.

Diamond Walker is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at dkwalker@gannett.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Chronicles of January: Palm Beach County's legacy history