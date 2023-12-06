Beyond Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, these Tennessee towns are worth a visit this Christmas

Tennessee certainly has a heart for the holidays, with Christmas parades and tree-lighting ceremonies galore.

Across the state, there are towns that embrace the spirit of the season so thoroughly, they should be a setting for a Hallmark movie.

Of course, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg rank as top holiday destinations for travelers both local and global. Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas is a cherished tradition for many and this year features a new Joyful drone show. Gatlinburg, meanwhile, is celebrating 50 years of “Festival of Trees," an annual tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season.

But beyond those twin juggernauts of tinsel and mistletoe, what hidden gems exist across the state that could make your Christmas staycation a little more jolly?

Here's a list of Tennessee towns that stand out as a destination for Christmas travelers, divided by region. Can't decide? Several charming Tennessee towns recently made a national list of the top underrated winter vacation destinations including Jonesborough and Bell Buckle.

Eastern Tennessee takes full advantage of the season

Jonesborough is one of those iconic Christmas towns that wins you over with its historic charm and fills you with joy the second you take a step on those brick sidewalks. This historic town, often referred to as the "Storytelling Capital of the World," offers a unique blend of culture and charm during the winter season. Families can immerse themselves in the spirit of the holidays with festive events like the Jonesborough Christmas Parade and the annual Celebration of Trees. The picturesque Main Street, adorned with holiday decorations, provides a perfect backdrop for exploring local shops and enjoying delicious treats.

The Victorian-era village of Rugby comes alive each holiday season to spread joy and cheer to locals and visitors alike. Experience how Christmas was celebrated in the 1880s during Christmas at Rugby with holiday music, hot drinks and cookies, historic buildings decorated for the holidays, carolers throughout the village and a visit from Father Christmas.

Make new family memories and traditions at "Light Up Pikeville" through the month of December in the quaint town. Each weekend in December has different events including horse-drawn carriage rides, visits with Santa, a concert by Carrie Hassler, a live nativity, decorated Christmas trees and caroling. Enjoy the festive decorations downtown and pop into the local shops that have unique gifts for all your loved ones.

Western Tennessee features plenty of holiday fun

Each year, Collierville goes all out for Christmas, transforming into a charming Christmas town just like in the movies. Each Saturday, you can find the Collierville Town Square bustling with holiday activity, from Santa visits in the gazebo to horse-drawn carriage rides, a Holiday Photo Stroll where you can take the perfect photo-worthy photo, local boutique shopping, a quarter of a million lights strung around downtown and much more. All events are free and open to the public.

Union City is a little town in the northwestern corner of Tennessee that houses one of the best museums in the state, The Discovery Park of America, which hosts a drive-through or walk-through event called Let It Glow. Let It Glow features over a million lights illuminating a driving path filled with spectacular displays. The walk-through portion is a sparkling wonderland through the gardens on the property.

Savannah in Hardin County lights up for the holiday season with festive events and decorations. Savannah hosts the annual Christmas on Main, a series of weekend events in December that brings thousands of light displays to the historic district along with carriage rides, movies, ice skating, local crafts and more.

Experience a Victorian-era Christmas during Dickens Christmas in Covington. The historic court square is transformed into a world filled with Victorian characters, horse drawn carriages, carolers and more. Enjoy refreshments, local boutique shopping and more. Join in on the fun and don a Victorian era costume yourself.

Have an old-fashioned Christmas in Middle Tennessee

There's something so magical about the holiday season in Franklin . The historical charm of the town just lends itself to romantic Hallmark movie-inspired Christmases. There's a good reason Country Living named Franklin as one of its most magical Christmas towns in the U.S, thanks to the annual Dickens of a Christmas festival that brings characters from "A Christmas Carol" and "Oliver Twist" to life throughout its weekend-long festivities.

Bell Buckle comes alive during the winter season with its festive atmosphere. The town's Old Fashioned Christmas event has delighted Bell Buckle’s residents and guests for nearly 40 years and features free sleigh rides with Santa, a Quilt Walk Tour of Homes, a s’mores pit, a pet parade, carolers and a gingerbread decorating contest.

It can be argued that no place quite embraces its history like Granville. Granville has so much to offer during the Christmas season and everyone is invited to experience Historic Granville: "Tennessee's Mayberry Town," with events like the Festival of Trees.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee's best towns to visit this Christmas season