Beyond International (ASX:BYI) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Beyond International (ASX:BYI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Beyond International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = AU$4.6m ÷ (AU$76m - AU$53m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Beyond International has an ROCE of 20%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Entertainment industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Beyond International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Beyond International, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Beyond International. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 58%. The company is now earning AU$0.2 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Beyond International appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 55% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 69% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Beyond International has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And since the stock has fallen 28% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

