(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc <BYND.O> on Monday said demand for its plant-based burgers and sausages soared in the second quarter and prompted an increase in its full-year forecast but shares tumbled when the company announced plans for a stock offering.

The company's shares initially traded higher after the close of regular trading, but tumbled more 10% to $199.21 when it said it will offer 3 million shares from selling stock holders and 250,000 from the company itself to raise funds to expand its manufacturing facilities that are being stretched by booming demand for its plant-based burgers and sausages.

Beyond Meat's shares have surged over 780% since the IPO in May as the company's meat alternatives have entered the menus of restaurants such as Carl's Jr and on shelves of grocers including Kroger Co <KR.N>.

Net revenue rose nearly four-fold to $67.3 million in the three months ended June 29, above Wall Street's estimate of $52.71 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company said it expects net revenue to rise over 170% to $240 million in 2019, up from the prior $210 million it had forecast just last month.





