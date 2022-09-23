Beyond Meat eliminates supply chain chief role after exec steps down

Digital display shows Beyond Meat (BYND) listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange during the company's IPO in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc said on Friday it would eliminate the role of chief supply chain officer after Bernie Adcock notified he would step down from the role, effective Sept. 30.

The plant-based meat producer said interim chief operating officer and senior vice president of manufacturing operations, Jonathan Nelson, will oversee the company's supply chain responsibilities once Adcock leaves.

Beyond Meat added Adcock was leaving to take another opportunity.

Earlier this week, Nelson was tasked with overseeing operations on an interim basis after operating chief Doug Ramsey was arrested for allegedly biting a man's nose.

Surging inflation has dampened the company's efforts to make its pricier plant-based meat more affordable to consumers forcing it to lower its revenue forecast for 2022 and cut 4% of its global workforce in August.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager's CFO to exit months after appointment

    The company said on Friday the finance head would resign after a "transition period" to pursue other opportunities, and that Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ehrlich will head the role in the interim. Crypto lenders such as Voyager boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks.

  • Citigroup's $500 Million Win Spurs Revlon Lenders to Seek Rehearing

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the Revlon Inc. creditors who were accidentally sent more than $900 million by Citigroup Inc. asked a federal appeals court for a rehearing, after it ruled that they had to give the money back.The lenders -- which include Brigade Capital Management LP, HPS Investment Partners LLC and Symphony Asset Management -- asked the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday to have a larger group of judges review the decision by a three-judge panel this month. That decision reverse

  • Beyond Meat’s Chief Supply Chain Officer to Leave Company

    The move comes the same week the plant-based meat company’s operating chief was suspended following his arrest on a battery charge.

  • Canada, South Korea seek deeper cooperation on critical minerals

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday agreed to deepen cooperation on critical minerals used in electric vehicles (EVs) batteries as both countries seek to cut emissions to fight climate change. Yoon visited London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, and then New York in his first U.S. trip to attend the U.N. General Assembly, before arriving in Canada on Thursday. On Friday, Yoon met Trudeau in Ottawa, and then they both spoke to reporters.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St slumps more than 2% as investors fret on recession worries

    Wall Street slumped more than 2% on Friday as investor concerns about the health of the American economy and the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate policy to quell inflation triggered a sell-off. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are already in a bear market. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are also closing in on mid-June lows - their weakest points of the year - with the former benchmark index now around 0.6% away from that grim milestone.

  • Italy's watchdog asks Facebook for clarification on pre-election activities

    Italy's Data Protection Agency has asked Facebook to clarify the activities the social media giant has engaged in ahead of Sunday's national elections, it said on Thursday. Tech giant Meta, which owns social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, has launched an information campaign targeting potential Italian voters ahead of a parliamentary election called for Sept. 25. Facebook will have to provide "detailed information" on the initiative, on the nature of data processing, as well as on the measures taken to ensure that the initiative is only brought to people who are eighteen or older, the watchdog said.

  • Supply chain issues exacerbated during hurricane season

    Consumers are dealing with this more frequently due to supply chain issues, and and it’s a problem you don’t want to run into in an emergency, especially during hurricane season.

  • Twitch Creator Chief Exits With Controversy Over Streamer Pay Swirling

    (Bloomberg) -- The senior vice president of global creators at Twitch told employees she is leaving the company on the same day it announced changes to how the video game streaming platform will pay top talent. In a letter to employees Wednesday obtained by Bloomberg, Constance Knight said she is embarking on a “new adventure that provides exciting growth opportunities for me both professionally and personally” that is also “in the creator space.” Knight previously held similar positions at Inst

  • Rafael Nadal: Being part of ‘historic’ Roger Federer farewell will be amazing

    The two tennis greats will compete alongside each other in the doubles at the Laver Cup.

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • ‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

    With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has seen downturns, recessions, market crashes, and all sorts of adversity in the markets over the years. Investors who are worried about the markets today should heed the Oracle of Omaha's advice and simply bet on America. Three U.S.-based stocks that investors can buy to bet on America are Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The brutal sell-off in the technology sector presents a chance to own this semiconductor giant at a discount.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These stocks have been mauled by the bear market, but a look under the hood reveals impressive growth.

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • Bullish insiders bet US$6.5m on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shares over the last 12 months. This...

  • Home Buyers Have Put Their Plans on Hold. These Are the 7 Worst Housing Markets, According to Lennar.

    Boise, Idaho; Philadelphia; Pensacola, Fla.; Austin; and Reno, Nev.; Minnesota; and Utah are the housing markets with the most buyer pullback, says one home builder.

  • MSFT and 9 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the companies that have just increased their dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, and go directly to read MSFT and 4 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends. After the pandemic-related hiatus, many American companies started raising their dividends to attract shareholders. According to a report by […]

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc