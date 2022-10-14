Beyond Meat executive exits after biting incident

1
Natalie Sherman - Business reporter, New York
·2 min read
Beyond Meat COO Douglas Ramsey.
Beyond Meat chief operating officer Douglas Ramsey

The Beyond Meat executive who was accused of biting a man's nose is leaving the vegan food company.

The company, known for its plant-based burgers, had suspended Douglas Ramsey, then chief operating officer, indefinitely after the incident.

His departure comes amid a broader shake-up at the company, which is struggling with faltering demand for fake meat.

The firm also said it was axing 200 staff, about 20% of its workforce.

"We believe our decision to reduce personnel and expenses throughout the company, including our leadership group, reflects an appropriate right-sizing of our organization given current economic conditions," Beyond Meat boss Ethan Brown said.

"We remain confident in our ability to deliver on the long-term growth and impact expected from our global brand."

Beyond Meat, which started selling its plant-based food in 2012, has blamed cost-of-living pressures for pushing shoppers to less expensive options, including traditional meat.

The company has also seen its edge eroded by a wealth of new competitors, including from food giants such as Kellogg and Tyson Foods.

Executives warned investors on Friday that sales this year are likely to fall 9% to 14% compared to 2021.

It is the second time the company had cut its forecast in recent months - and marks a sharp slowdown from the more than 20% growth the firm had initially projected.

The company said it had been "negatively impacted by ongoing softness in the plant-based meat category overall, especially in the refrigerated subsegment, and by the impact of increased competition".

"Inflation is believed to be an underlying factor exerting pressure on the category as consumers trade down into cheaper forms of protein, including animal meat," it added.

Beyond Meat had announced an earlier round of job cuts in August. Multiple executives in addition to Mr Ramsey have also left the company in recent weeks.

The company did not respond to a request for comment about Mr Ramsey.

He was arrested last month for reportedly biting a man's nose during a row after a football game in Arkansas. His last day was 14 October, the company said.

Before joining Beyond Meat last year, Mr Ramsey had a three-decade career at meat processing giant Tyson Foods, where he oversaw the company's poultry and McDonald's business units.

Recommended Stories

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline

    Chip and Joanna Gaines married in 2003 and have five kids

  • El Clasico: Barcelona to wear special Drake jerseys for match with Real Madrid

    Drake's owl will replace the Spotify logo on Barcelona's jerseys this weekend after he became the first artist to hit 50 billion streams on the platform.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Ripple climbs

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Friday, with Ripple (XRPUSD) seeing the biggest change, rallying 3.00% to 50 cents. Ethereum (ETHUSD) climbed 2.82% to $1,330.

  • Cryptocurrency Prices And News: Crypto Firm Valued At $7 Billion Cuts A Third Of Its Staff

    Cryptocurrency News: Binance's $500 million project for Bitcoin miners; KuCoin partners with Polygon; Anthony Hopkins' NFTs sellout

  • CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: Oct. 3-7

    By Jad Malaeb, Benzinga

  • Will Netflix Regret Its Cheap Ad-Supported Plan?

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) seem to be passing ships when it comes to pricing. Netflix held a press call on Thursday, unveiling how much its new ad-supported tier will cost. Disney+ plans to introduce its ad-backed plan -- at $7.99 a month -- on Dec. 8.

  • Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward to run F1 practices this season for McLaren Racing

    IndyCar stars Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward will run F1 practice sessions this season with McLaren Racing, starting next Friday at COTA in Austin, Texas.

  • Dawgs on top: Georgia-Vanderbilt series history

    Kirby Smart and Georgia football enter the 2022 Vanderbilt as big favorites over the Commodores.

  • Tyreek Hill speaks highly of Justin Jefferson

    The Dolphins star receiver heaps praise onto Justin Jefferson

  • Tear gas caused Indonesia's soccer disaster: investigators

    STORY: A team of investigators in Indonesia has concluded that tear gas was the main cause of death in the country's recent soccer stampede. That's according to the country's security minister on Friday (October 14). The fact-finding team, which included government officials, soccer and security experts, have been investigating how more than 130 people died in a crush after a match at Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java on October 1. Coordinating Security Minister Mahfud MD said the findings, detailed in a 124-page list of recommendations had been handed to the president. "The National Research and Innovation Agency are still investigating the toxicity of the tear gas used, but whatever the result is, it cannot diminish the conclusion that the massive number of deaths was mainly caused by tear gas."Indonesian authorities and the Indonesian football Association have faced mounting questions and criticism over why police fired tear gas inside the stadium. It is a crowd control measure banned by world soccer governing body FIFA.The fact-finding team found the police personnel on duty had no knowledge of the prohibition of tear gas at soccer matches. The team added that tear gas had been fired "indiscriminately" and the officers had employed "excessive" measures.The police have sought to play down their role in the tragedy, emphasizing that narrow doors in the over-capacity stadium, exacerbated the crush.The police and military are investigating dozens of their officers.The investigators concluded that the Indonesian football Association had been negligent by ignoring regulations and called for the resignation of its chairman and executive committee.It added that match organizer PT Liga Indonesia Baru had also been negligent.

  • NASCAR playoffs round of 8 begins, focus back on the track

    There has been a NASCAR reset, on the track at least, with the third round of the playoffs beginning Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a new Cup champion set to be crowned after four races. Kyle Larson was knocked out of contention for consecutive championships after being eliminated at Charlotte, nosed out by two points by Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing — a team now accused of race manipulation and fined $300,000 by NASCAR over the last week. The back and forth of penalties, suspensions and accusations between NASCAR and Stewart-Haas Racing, which fields a Ford for Kevin Harvick, one of the most outspoken critics of its new Next Gen car, has team co-owner Tony Stewart too furious to even comment.

  • Eagles vs. Cowboys: 8 matchups to watch on offense

    Here are eight matchups to watch on offense when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night

  • Beyond Meat cuts 19% of workforce, including alleged nose-biting COO, stock plunges

    A major shake-up at struggling Beyond Meat.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Oil Stock Is Adding More Fuel to Grow Its Dividend

    The company is using some of its financial flexibility to boost its ability to cash in on oil prices.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks. It’s only logical. The classic defensive stock, the dividend payer, ensures an income stream no matter how the markets move, and if the yield is high enough, these stocks can also