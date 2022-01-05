Beyond Meat Gives Up Early Gain After KFC Confirms Plant-Based Chicken

Leslie Patton and Catherine Larkin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. gave up early gains that followed Yum! Brands Inc. confirming its KFC restaurants will start selling plant-based chicken on Jan. 10.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Beyond Fried Chicken will be offered for a limited time at KFC restaurants across the U.S., the companies said Wednesday in a statement. The product will be available as a combo meal or a la carte in six- or 12-piece orders. Prices start at $6.99, excluding taxes, and may vary by location.

The launch marks a new step in the partnership between the two brands. KFC in 2020 tested faux-chicken nuggets from Beyond Meat in about 70 locations in two states after the success of an initial trial.

At the time, the companies had said they were looking to offer a product that looked and tasted like real meat sliced from a chicken. In September, KFC’s U.S. head, Kevin Hochman, told Bloomberg News that the goal was to replicate a tenderloin or strip piece of chicken with whole muscle fibers.

Beyond Meat and KFC said Wednesday that the plant-based chicken isn’t prepared in a vegan or vegetarian manner. Plans for the launch were first reported Tuesday afternoon by CNBC.

Beyond shares gained as much as 7.2% earlier Wednesday but were down 0.6% to $61.24 at 12:48 p.m. in New York.

Yum’s Taco Bell chain is also working with Beyond Meat to create a plant-based protein. Taco Bell canceled an earlier planned test of a faux carne asada from Beyond Meat, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Plant-based foods are resonating with consumers amid mounting concern about the environment and the welfare of animals. The biggest restaurant chains, including McDonald’s Corp., Starbucks Corp. and Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Burger King, have partnered with Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods Inc. to offer plant-based foods in recent years.

For El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat, pressure is rising to produce new hit products follow a steady decline in the company’s share price. The company’s earnings and revenue projection in November disappointed Wall Street and sent the stock sharply lower. It has been trading lately at its lowest level since April 2020.

Following a series of departures from its leadership ranks, Beyond Meat recently announced the addition of two former executives from Tyson Foods Inc. to oversee operations and supply chain as the maker of plant-based meat ramps up production to support expansion in both retailers and restaurants.

(Updates with shares in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

    Beyond Meat said its plant-based fried chicken product is coming to KFC locations in the U.S. next week. Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) and KFC said in a joint news release Tuesday that the plant-based fried chicken, called Beyond Fried Chicken, will be available at U.S. KFC locations on Monday. “We couldn’t be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat,” Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said in the news release.

  • Beyond Meat stock pops ahead of KFC menu item debut

    Yahoo Finance's Zack Guzman discusses the rise in Beyond Meat stock as KFC introduces a new plant-based menu item, Beyond fried chicken.

  • The 14 Best Electric Kettles For the Perfect Cup of Tea or Coffee

    From simple to smart, these electric kettles will boil water faster than your stovetop for the perfect cup of coffee or tea. Any coffee or tea aficionado knows that water temperature is key for a perfect cup. Whether you're looking for a basic no-frills electric kettle or one with a lineup of fancy features, read on for our top recommendations, plus brewing tips and things to consider before you shop.

  • U.S. Manufacturing Gauge Falls While Price Pressures Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. manufacturing fell short of expectations at the end of 2021, reflecting declines in gauges of delivery times and prices that belie an otherwise solid demand picture.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture

  • Here's Why Joel Greenblatt Added Block to His portfolio

    Block is popular again among hedge funds as it has significant growth prospects

  • Beyond Meat's plant-based 'chicken' is coming to KFC locations across the US

    Starting on January 10th, Beyond Fried Chicken will be available at restaurants for a limited time.

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Whipsaws as Treasury Yields Rise

    The yield differential moved in favor of the Loonie

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Billionaire Alan Howard Joins Latest $20M Bet on Decentralized Video Network Livepeer

    Tiger Global is another key new investor in the company.

  • Stocks in focus: MillerKnoll, Adobe, Salesforce, Beyond Meat

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre detail furniture company MillerKnoll down 5% after the company missed estimates, Adobe and Salesforce shares falling after UBS downgraded the stocks, and Beyond Meat making its debut at KFC.

  • Bain-Backed China Startup Newlink Considering Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Newlink Group, a Chinese energy startup that provides digital solutions to gas and electric-vehicle charging stations, is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could raise $300 million to $400 million, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, S

  • Palantir Gets Data Pact With Korean Shipbuilding Giant Hyundai Heavy Industries

    Palantir will provide a big data platform for Hyundai Heavy's core businesses, including shipbuilding and offshore engineering.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Unveils Blizzard of New Products

    Skyrocketing revenues, strong cash flows and net profits show success of growth strategy

  • GM's electric commercial vehicle unit signs deals with Walmart, FedEx

    General Motors Co's electric commercial vehicle business, BrightDrop, said on Wednesday it has signed a new deal to supply EVs to retail giant Walmart Inc and expanded its supply agreement with delivery firm FedEx Corp. The commercial EV business is attractive because governments around the world are pushing companies to slash CO2 emissions, and companies like FedEx, Amazon.com Inc and United Parcel Service Inc have pledged to shift their large delivery fleets to EVs. Amazon earlier on Wednesday said it will collaborate with Stellantis to develop cars and trucks with Amazon software in the dashboards, and deploy electric vans made by the automaker in Amazon's delivery network.

  • Salesforce, Adobe lead software selloff amid growth concerns

    Salesforce.com Inc. and Adobe Inc. are leading software stocks lower Wednesday after an analyst voiced concern about the growth outlooks for both companies.

  • UBS Downgrades Adobe To Neutral, Slashes Price Target By 9.4%

    UBS analyst Karl Keirstead downgraded Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $575, down from $635. The price target implies a 3.79% upside. UBS rerated on concerns that tech spending was pulled forward in 2020 and 2021 and that this phenomenon will pressure Adobe's growth rate in 2022. After speaking with 14 large enterprises, IT executives, and services partners of Adobe throughout December about their Adobe spending outlooks, Keirstead has concerns about a creative

  • Wayfair shares sink after Wedbush note calls its 2021 results 'underwhelming'

    Wayfair (W) shares hit a 52-week low on Wednesday after a Wedbush note downgraded the stock and called the online furniture retailer's 2021 results "underwhelming."

  • GM unveils Silverado EV pickup at CES

    During her CES keynote speech, GM CEO Mary Barra took the wraps off it's all-new Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup, one that will face off against Ford's F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and eventually the Tesla Cybertruck.

  • Mutual Fund vs. ETF: Similarities & Differences

    Mutual funds and ETFs are pooled investments that enable low-cost diversification, and are similar in many respects but have some notable differences.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.