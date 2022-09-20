Beyond Meat suspends COO after arrest for allegedly biting man's nose

A guest wears a hat during the Beyond Meat IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc's Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey has been suspended effective immediately, the company said on Tuesday, following reports of the executive's arrest for allegedly biting a man's nose during an altercation.

The plant-based meat producer said the operations activities will be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, senior vice president of manufacturing operations.

Shares of the company which closed down 6% on Tuesday, were up 0.6% in extended trading.

Ramsey was detained on Saturday on charges of third-degree battery and for threatening, according to court records. He was released on a $11,000 bond on Sunday. According to media reports, the incident happened at a parking garage near Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Ramsey took on the COO's role at Beyond Meat in December 2021 after having served for three decades in various leadership roles at Tyson Foods Inc.

Last year, Beyond Meat's then finance chief Mark Nelson retired shortly after being named in a fraud claims lawsuit filed by Don Lee Farms, a former Beyond Meat supplier.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Meat executive charged with biting man in fight

    A top executive at plant-based food company Beyond Meat has been charged with felony battery after a fight outside a college football game in which he was accused of biting a man’s nose. Doug Ramsey was also charged with making a terroristic threat after the attack Saturday in a parking garage outside a University of Arkansas football game in Fayetteville. According to a police report, Ramsey was angered when another driver inched in front of him in a traffic lane and made contact with the front passenger wheel on Ramsey’s Ford Bronco SUV.

  • 3 Reasons Why Adobe (ADBE) Is a Great Growth Stock

    Adobe (ADBE) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

  • Iranians protest in capital over woman's death in custody

    Iranians took to the streets of the capital on Monday to protest the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country’s conservative dress code. The semiofficial Fars news agency said students in many Tehran universities gathered in protest, demanding an investigation into the death of Mahsa Amini and the dismantling of the morality police, who were holding her when she died. Witnesses said demonstrators poured into Keshavarz Boulevard, a central thoroughfare, chanting “Death to the Dictator."

  • Pakistan's Largest Fuel Retailer Planning to Build $500 Million LNG Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan State Oil Co., the nation’s largest fuel importer and retailer, is planning to build a $500 million LNG terminal as part of its strategy to diversify into multiple businesses.The import terminal will be located near Karachi and would take four years to complete, Chief Executive officer Syed Muhammad Taha said in an interview. The company has an understanding with a few large customers and has begun preliminary preparations for the project that will include Pakistan’s firs

  • Papa John’s stock under pressure as pizza demand cools

    The pizza category is under increasing sales pressure, warns on analyst.

  • Claressa Shields’ boxing return rescheduled for Oct. 15 after postponement due to passing of Queen Elizabeth II

    Claressa Shields has a new date for her boxing return.

  • FTC requests more information on Amazon-iRobot deal

    The agency wants to take a closer look at Amazon's $1.7 billion takeover of Roomba maker iRobot Corp. (Nasdaq: IRBT), delaying an acquisition process that has no expected closing date in sight.

  • United cancels some flights after failing to perform some Boeing 777 inspections - FAA

    United Airlines removed 25 of its Boeing 777-200 airplanes from service this week after discovering it had failed to perform required inspections on the wing leading-edge panels. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the airline had disclosed the issue to the agency after an internal audit and proposed a plan to complete the inspections. United said on Tuesday it had canceled around 18 flights on Monday night and Tuesday morning to conduct the inspections but did not expect to cancel additional flights because of the issue.

  • Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith and Julie Hyman discuss reports that Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey has been arrested for biting a man’s nose.

  • Hertz will order up to 175,000 EVs from General Motors, including BrightDrop vans

    Eco-conscious vehicle renters can soon expect to see EVs from GM brands Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC and even commercial delivery unit BrightDrop at Hertz rental locations. The car rental giant said Tuesday it plans to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years, with first deliveries of Chevy Bolt EVs and EUVs expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023. Given GM's extensive upcoming electric vehicle lineup, everything from compact cars to SUVs to pickup trucks to luxury vehicles will be available for rent through Hertz by 2027.

  • Beyond Meat Executive Arrested For Allegedly Biting Man's Nose

    Doug Ramsey, the COO of Beyond Meat, apparently had a beef with another driver in an Arkansas parking garage after a football game.

  • Beyond Meat COO Suspended for Biting Man’s Nose After College Football Game

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc.’s chief operating officer was suspended after he was arrested on allegations that he bit a man’s nose during an altercation after a college football game in Fayetteville, Arkansas.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s

  • 5 Auto-Parts Stocks That Will Gain From Ford’s Inflation Problem

    Magna International, BorgWarner, Lear, TE Connectivity, and Amphenol stand to gain as Ford Motor pays more for auto parts.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Tests Buy Points Despite Tesla China Demand Concerns

    TSLA is not far from buy points, even as the EV giant starts to offer lower prices. BYD set a huge 2023 goal.

  • Automotive Industry News, Self-Driving Cars And Stocks To Watch

    Track the latest self-driving car trends and news from Tesla, GM, Ford, Google, Nvidia and other auto industry leaders and innovators.

  • 9 Companies' Revenue Is About To Boom Up To 937% This Quarter

    S&P 500 investors are unclear about what the Fed will do this week. But some companies' businesses are going gangbusters.

  • FedEx earnings preview: Is it the company that’s struggling, or just the world?

    Package-delivery giant FedEx Corp. reports full first-quarter financials on Thursday, as the smoke clears following grim financials issued last week.

  • General Mills set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's open

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Rachelle Akuffo looks at General Mills' stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • Top GE Shareholders

    The top shareholders of GE are H. Lawrence Culp Jr., Russell Stokes, Jeffrey S. Bornstein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Vanguard Group, and BlackRock.

  • Loyal to the last, queen's corgis and pony watch her pass

    Queen Elizabeth's black pony Emma watched the monarch's funeral procession pass by in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where it was held on a lead by a groomsman. The queen's two corgis, Sandy and Muick, were also brought out for the arrival of the coffin at the castle, where Elizabeth was to be buried later in the day following a grand state funeral. Held on leashes by palace staff, the dogs patiently waited in the forecourt of the castle.