Beyond Meat: Vegan food executive accused of biting man's nose

Beyond Meat chief operating officer Douglas Ramsey

Vegan food giant Beyond Meat's chief operating officer (COO) has been arrested for reportedly biting a man's nose during a row in the US.

Douglas Ramsey, 53, faces charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree violence, court records show.

He was released after posting a $11,085 (£9,711) bond on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night as he left a parking garage in Fayetteville, Arkansas after a football game, a local TV channel said.

He became involved in a dispute with another driver and bit the man "ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose," according to KNWA/KFTA, which cited a preliminary police report.

The Fayetteville police did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

Mr Ramsey previously had a three-decade career at meat processing giant Tyson Foods, where he oversaw the company's poultry and McDonald's business units.

He joined Beyond Meat as its COO in December last year.

"I am proud to join in its mission to produce delicious products that are healthier for our customers and more sustainable for our planet," Mr Ramsey said at the time of his appointment.

Mr Ramsey and Beyond Meat did not immediately respond to BBC requests for comment.

Beyond Meat - which makes plant-based burgers, sausages and nuggets - made its stock market debut on New York's Nasdaq exchange in May 2019.

Its shares surged by more than 160% on their first day of trading, making it one of the most successful initial public offerings in recent years.

However, the firm's shares have fallen since then, losing more than 70% of their value this year alone.

Last month, Beyond Meat lowered its revenue forecast for the year and said it would cut roughly 4% of its global workforce.

Chief executive Ethan Brown said the higher price of plant-based meat has slowed the company's growth, as customers around the world are faced with the rising cost of living.

