Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) Profitability is Not Beyond the Corner Yet

Switching the population's dietary habits to healthier and more sustainable options remains one of the issues of the 21st century.

Beyond Meat, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: BYND) rose as one of the companies tackling this problem, yet since its public debut in 2019, its performance on the market has been underwhelming but volatile. Since the company remains unprofitable, in this article, we will look at the estimates that show when that might change.

Downgrade and COO loss

Beyond Meat just got hit with a downgrade after Piper Sandler lowered the outlook to Underweight from Neutral. The company believes that the current retail momentum lags the consensus expectations and might result in an earnings miss. Furthermore, a new price target has been set at US$95.

Meanwhile, the company is teaming up with Pepsi to launch a joint venture branded as "The PLANeT Partnership“ in early 2022. This fits the current Pepsi goal to become sustainable, with the CEO Ramon Laguarta calling the venture “game-changing. “

On the other hand, BYND lost its COO, as Sanjay Shah stepped down at the beginning of this month. Interestingly enough, our platform took note of him significantly reducing his stake in the company as early as November. You can find all the insider transactions here.

Profitability Projections

The consensus from 18 of the American Food analysts is that Beyond Meat is that the company will post a final loss in 2022 before turning a profit of US$27m in 2023.

So, the company is predicted to break even approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year to break even on this date?

Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 70%, which is somewhat optimistic. Should the business grow at a slower pace, it will become profitable later than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won't go into details of Beyond Meat's upcoming projects but take into account that, by and large, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, mainly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing to keep an eye on is Beyond Meat's debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn't exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher debt obligation increases the risk of investing in the loss-making company.

