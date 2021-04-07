Beyond the Pandemic: London's financial hub seeks a rebirth

  • A view over the City of London looking at the Bank of England, right, from the 59th floor of 22 Bishopsgate in London, Thursday, April 1, 2021. When the pandemic struck, about 540,000 workers vanished from London's financial hub almost overnight. The area known as "the City" became a ghost town as many people began working from home. A year on, most haven't returned to the business hub. While many people believe that post-pandemic workflow will become the new normal, skyscrapers are still rising, and city planners say they aren't worried about empty office blocks. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • People cross the road at Bank junction in the City of London, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. When the pandemic struck, about 540,000 workers vanished from London's financial hub almost overnight. A year on, most haven't returned to the business hub. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Lights shine from empty offices in the Barbican area of the City of London, Saturday, March 6, 2021. When the pandemic struck, about 540,000 workers vanished from London's financial hub almost overnight. The area known as "the City" became a ghost town as many people began working from home. A year on, most haven't returned to the business hub. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • An illuminated sign adorns the front of an office building near the Barbican in the City of London, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A view over the City of London taken from the 59th floor of 22 Bishopsgate in London, Thursday, April 1, 2021. When the pandemic struck, about 540,000 workers vanished from London's financial hub almost overnight. The area known as "the City" became a ghost town as many people began working from home. A year on, most haven't returned to the business hub. While many people believe that post-pandemic workflow will become the new normal, skyscrapers are still rising, and city planners say they aren't worried about empty office blocks. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A man walks on a pedestrian crossing in London, Saturday, March 6, 2021. When the pandemic struck, about 540,000 workers vanished from London's financial hub almost overnight. The area known as "the City" became a ghost town as many people began working from home. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A view of an empty Gutter Lane in the City of London on Saturday, March 6, 2021. When the pandemic struck, about 540,000 workers vanished from London's financial hub almost overnight. The area known as "the City" became a ghost town as many people began working from home. A year on, most haven't returned to the business hub. While many people believe that post-pandemic workflow will become the new normal, skyscrapers are still rising, and city planners say they aren't worried about empty office blocks. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • The sunset is reflected in the windows of 20 Fenchurch Street, a commercial skyscraper that takes its name from its address on Fenchurch Street, in the historic City of London financial district Saturday, March 6, 2021. It has been nicknamed "The Walkie-Talkie" because of its distinctive shape. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A Deliveroo worker cycles past a closed coffee shop near Guildhall in the City of London, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. When the pandemic struck, about 540,000 workers vanished from London's financial hub almost overnight. The area known as "the City" became a ghost town as many people began working from home. A year on, most haven't returned to the business hub. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A man walks past the Royal Exchange in London, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. When the pandemic struck, about 540,000 workers vanished from London's financial hub almost overnight. The area known as "the City" became a ghost town as many people began working from home. A year on, most haven't returned to the business hub. While many people believe that post-pandemic workflow will become the new normal, skyscrapers are still rising, and city planners say they aren't worried about empty office blocks. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A view of Gresham street empty of traffic in the City of London, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. When the pandemic struck, about 540,000 workers vanished from London's financial hub almost overnight. The area known as "the City" became a ghost town as many people began working from home. A year on, most haven't returned to the business hub. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A closed branch of the sushi restaurant chain Itsu at Holborn in the City of London, Thursday, April 1, 2021. When the coronavirus struck, nearly 540,000 workers vanished almost overnight from the business hub, known as the City of London, or simply "the City." A year on, most haven't returned.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A security guard wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus patrols an office building in the City of London, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Hubert Zanier, CEO of Nusa Kitchen speaks to the Associated Press at Holborn in London, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Zanier, who co-owns a chain of Southeast Asian takeaway restaurants called Nusa Kitchen in the financial district, has struggled to keep his business afloat with all six branches closed. While technically allowed to open under the government's coronavirus restrictions, it was clear this was not an option with zero footfall in the City. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • People use the escalator as they exit Canary Wharf underground station, with the JP Morgan building above them at left, in London, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A view looking down from the top of the north central column of the 8 Bishopsgate development in London, Thursday, April 1, 2021. When the pandemic struck, about 540,000 workers vanished from London's financial hub almost overnight. Developers of 8 Bishopsgate, are confident that when construction ends late next year, workers and firms will return to fill all 50 floors of the gleaming new office space. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Construction workers lift a Steele beam into position at the 8 Bishopsgate development in London, Thursday, April 1, 2021. When the pandemic struck, about 540,000 workers vanished from London's financial hub almost overnight. Developers of 8 Bishopsgate, are confident that when construction ends late next year, workers and firms will return to fill all 50 floors of the gleaming new office space. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Kevin Darvishi leasing Director for the 8 Bishopsgate development speaks to the Associated Press at their marketing suite in London, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Darvishi said demand for top-quality office buildings will remain strong in the post-pandemic world.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A view over the City of London from the 59th floor of 22 Bishopsgate in London, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Construction workers putting down the steel flooring over the beams at the 8 Bishopsgate development in London, Thursday, April 1, 2021. When the pandemic struck, about 540,000 workers vanished from London's financial hub almost overnight. Developers of 8 Bishopsgate, are confident that when construction ends late next year, workers and firms will return to fill all 50 floors of the gleaming new office space. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A view from the top of the north central column of the 8 Bishopsgate development in London, Thursday, April 1, 2021. When the pandemic struck, about 540,000 workers vanished from London's financial hub almost overnight. Developers of 8 Bishopsgate, are confident that when construction ends late next year, workers and firms will return to fill all 50 floors of the gleaming new office space. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Construction workers put down the steel flooring over the beams at the 8 Bishopsgate development in London, Thursday, April 1, 2021. When the pandemic struck, about 540,000 workers vanished from London's financial hub almost overnight. Developers of 8 Bishopsgate, are confident that when construction ends late next year, workers and firms will return to fill all 50 floors of the gleaming new office space. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • City Hall on the south bank of the Thames in London is illuminated in the evening of Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
SYLVIA HUI
·6 min read

LONDON (AP) — On the surface, London’s financial district appears to be a shell of its former self. No one is rushing to meetings. Chairs are flipped upside down on tables inside closed cafes and pubs. The roads are ghostly quiet on a bright spring morning.

But a hive of activity is taking place at one spot, as builders lay the groundwork for the latest skyscraper to transform the skyline. Developers of the tower, called 8 Bishopsgate, are confident that when construction ends late next year, workers and firms will return to fill all 50 floors of the gleaming new office space.

When the coronavirus struck, nearly 540,000 workers vanished almost overnight from the business hub, known as the City of London, or simply “the City.” A year on, most haven’t returned.

___

Plagues, fires, war — London has survived them all. But it has never had a year like this. The coronavirus has killed more than 15,000 Londoners and shaken the foundations of one of the world’s great cities. As a fast-moving mass vaccination campaign holds the promise of reopening, The Associated Press looks at the pandemic’s impact on London’s people and institutions and asks what the future might hold.

___

While many believe that some degree of working from home will become the new normal, city planners say they aren’t worried about empty office buildings. Rather, they say the uncertainties and changes are just a catalyst for the reinvention of one of the world’s top financial centers.

“We’re very clear that the office is not dead, from all that we’re hearing,” said Catherine McGuinness, head of policy at the City of London Corporation, the governing body of the historic district.

“(Businesses) are telling us that they’re really keen to get back to their offices, but they’ll use it in a different way," she added. “They’ll build on some of these new ways of working that they’ve learned.”

It’s been a year like no other for the City of London, the ancient core of the capital and historically its wealthiest and most powerful area. Another nickname is “the Square Mile,” a reference to its size. The district sits within the Roman walls of Londinium, the original name of the city founded on the banks of the River Thames around 50 A.D.

A January report on London’s future from the mayor’s office predicted that while companies won't abandon the capital, many will need to improve the quality of their office space to encourage more employees to return and use it.

The workers' return will be crucial for the survival of many shops, restaurants, theaters and museums. Although offices and city centers all over the world have emptied out during the pandemic, the report said London was hit particularly hard by the shift to remote working because it has many fewer people living in the core of the city, compared with New York or Paris.

Hubert Zanier, who co-owns a chain of Southeast Asian takeout restaurants called Nusa Kitchen in the financial district, has struggled to keep his business afloat with all six branches closed. While technically allowed to open under the government’s virus restrictions, it was clear this wasn't an option with practically zero foot traffic in the City.

“We were quite hopeful when we first closed down, but little did we know the whole thing would last 12 months with all the ups and downs — more downs than ups,” he said.

Zanier is preparing to reopen as restrictions gradually ease, and his best-case scenario is for 75% of workers to return on a regular basis in the summer.

“It’s clear the world will look different,” he said. “But you have to be optimistic — if you’re not, you might as well pack up your stuff and go.”

Firms like Amazon have recently stated that they plan a return to an “office-centric culture,” though many studies both in the U.K. and beyond have suggested that more flexible working policies and increased remote working are here to stay.

Like many others, Smriti Jha, a project manager in an investment bank, has barely set foot in her office since March 2020. The 45-year-old single mother has recently changed jobs — she was interviewed and hired via Zoom — and her new workplace has no return-to-office plan. She doesn't miss the crowded commute, and sees a five-day week in the City as “a bit excessive.”

“Before the pandemic, it was generally working moms who choose to work from home,” she said. “There was always this kind of sense of stigma — it’s like, well, are they actually working or not? But I think that’s being blown away.”

For now, office developers and investors say they aren’t worried. Although office leasing slumped to record lows last year as many businesses reassessed their needs, demand seems to have bounced back.

McGuinness, at the City of London Corp., say that in the first three months of 2021, the body already has approved the equivalent of 80% of the number of planning applications for office space submitted last year.

On Bishopsgate, two new side-by-side skyscrapers are set to open soon, and each stress they are armed with spacious offices and a host of amenities to entice workers back.

At 62 stories, 22 Bishopsgate is the second-tallest tower in the U.K. and dwarfs everything else nearby. Billed as “Europe’s first vertical village,” it boasts a huge food hall and a gym, and 60% of its office space already has been leased to companies before its opening in the autumn.

Together with its neighboring tower at 8 Bishopsgate, the two will offer enough space for about 17,000 workers.

Kevin Darvishi, leasing director at Stanhope, the developer behind 8 Bishopsgate, said demand for top-quality office buildings will remain strong in the post-pandemic world.

“What you’d end up with is a two-tier market where older buildings are discounted considerably because they can’t cater to the needs of the next generation of the workforce," he said.

In a broader sense, officials say COVID-19 also has accelerated plans to make the financial district a friendlier, more diverse place that's more open-minded about flexible working — as well as giving people a reason to stay after work.

More space for pedestrians and cyclists is planned, as well as more affordable or flexible workplaces that can attract people from the creative industries. By 2025, the City of London wants to see a 50% increase in weekend and evening visitors.

“I hope we build positively. I hope we come out of this with a better concept of the work-life balance,” McGuinness said. “This will be a new evolution.”

___

Read other installments in the AP's “London: Beyond the Pandemic” series:

https://apnews.com/hub/london-beyond-the-pandemic

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/hub/understanding-the-outbreak

