Everything you need to know about Beyond Paradise series 2

Beyond Paradise is the much celebrated spin-off to Death in Paradise, and it will return for a second series in 2024. (BBC)

Cozy crime fans rejoice because BBC favourite Beyond Paradise is returning for series 2.

The spin-off to Death in Paradise received huge critical acclaim when it launched in 2023, with 8 million viewers tuning in to enjoy the show's first outing. Set in Shipton Abbott, on the Devonshire coat, the first series saw the characters help solve a number of interesting cases that hit the region.

Fans will soon be able to dive into more of Beyond Paradise, and here is everything we know so far about the show's second series.

When is Beyond Paradise series 2 airing on TV?

The BBC has not yet confirmed when in 2024 Beyond Paradise will return to our screens for its second series, but it will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer when it does. The show's predecessor Death in Paradise is currently airing its 13th series on the channel, with episodes expected to finish airing on Sunday, 24 March — so it can be speculated that Beyond Paradise will return around that time.

Who stars on Beyond Paradise series 2?

Dylan Llewellyn, Zahra Ahmadi, Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, and Felicity Montagu will all return to Beyond Paradise series 2. (BBC)

Beyond Paradise will mark the return of several characters, including Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, as is Sally Bretton as his fiancée Martha Lloyd. Meanwhile Zahra Ahmadi is also returning as DS Esther Williams, as is Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford and Felicity Montagu as office support civilian, Margo Martins.

The cast is rounded out by Barbara Flynn, who returns as Martha's mum Anne, and Melina Sinadinou also returns as Zahra's daughter Zoe. The regular cast members will be joined by an array of guest stars, who will be revealed by the BBC soon.

What is the plot for Beyond Paradise series 2?

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in Beyond Paradise's Christmas special, where Humphrey and Martha faced new challenges which will have repercussions in series 2. (BBC)

The series will see Humphrey and the team deal with a new, baffling crime each week. Fans will also get to see how the events from the show's Christmas special will impact the characters, like Humphrey and Martha who are still working on their relationship.

Full details of what's in store for the characters in series 2 are being kept under wraps for now, but the BBC will likely announce new information closer to the show's return.

Is there a trailer for Beyond Paradise series 2?

No, there is not currently a trailer for Beyond Paradise series 2 but one is sure to be released around the time the BBC reveals the launch date for the new episodes.