Beyond partisan lines: We need united front against the border crisis

In the midst of our deep political divides, there has emerged a crisis that transcends partisan bickering — the escalating disaster at our Southern border. This isn't a matter of the political left versus the right, it's an undeniable national emergency that affects every American, irrespective of political allegiance.

December saw a staggering spike in border crossings, setting a grim record that cannot be ignored. This influx isn't just a number, it's a wave of disasters crashing onto our already overwhelmed towns and cities. These towns and cities will soon legitimately be facing bankruptcy. Our medical systems, housing, and welfare programs are buckling under the sheer volume of need. But there's an even more sinister element at play — the Fentanyl crisis.

Fentanyl, a lethal opioid, is flooding across the border at an alarming rate. This isn't just a border state issue, it's a poison seeping into every corner of our nation, claiming lives with ruthless efficiency. It’s a health crisis of epic proportions, dwarfing political agendas and ideologies.

Why, then, is this catastrophe met with such tepid response from Washington? The answer lies in the political gamesmanship that prioritizes partisan point-scoring over genuine problem-solving. This crisis demands a unified front, a coalition that stands firmly against the dangers threatening our communities.

It's time to look beyond the political fray and acknowledge the reality. Our border crisis is a ticking time bomb, with consequences that spare no one: Black, white, rich or poor. We must demand more from our leaders, especially President Biden for a bipartisan no holds barred concerted effort to reinforce our border security, overhaul our immigration system, and stop the flow of deadly drugs into our country.

This isn't about building the much needed wall, it's about building solutions: Solutions that protect our citizens, uphold our values, and ensure the integrity of our nation. The border crisis is not a partisan issue, it's an American issue. And it's time we treat it as such.

In the first 100 days of his administration, Joe Biden signed 94 executive orders to decimate border security. The worst of these executive orders officially ended the "Remain in Mexico" policy, an emblematic directive of the Trump administration that almost ended illegal immigration. This policy shift marked a complete pivot in the U.S. approach to immigration and border security. Emblematic of this issue, costly materials originally earmarked for the border wall construction – a project now halted – lay abandoned, succumbing to rust and deterioration. These materials, once a symbol of a stringent border policy, now serve as a stark reminder of policy reversal and wasted resources.

The influx of thousands of non-vetted military-aged males from unfriendly corners of the world into our country poses a multifaceted threat that cannot be overlooked. These unchecked individuals, without any background screenings, carries risks ranging from cultural integration challenges to national security concerns. The absence of proper vetting processes allow individuals with links to extremist groups and criminal backgrounds to enter our country. This situation not only strains the resources of local law enforcement agencies but also stokes public anxiety about safety and community cohesion. It underscores the critical need for robust and effective border control measures and immigration policies that balance humanitarian considerations with the imperative of safeguarding national security and public safety.

As we stand at this pivotal moment in our history, it is increasingly clear that the unregulated influx of individuals across our borders may well represent the greatest threat our nation has ever faced. This is not merely a challenge to our resources or a test of our humanitarian spirit; it is a direct threat to our national security and the very fabric of our society. The potential infiltration by individuals with terrorist ties or extremist ideologies poses an unprecedented risk, the likes of which could destabilize our nation's safety and security from within. The gravity of this situation cannot be overstated. It demands an immediate and decisive response, one that ensures rigorous vetting processes and reinforces our border security, all while upholding the values upon which our nation was built. This is a call to action, a mandate for vigilance and unity in the face of a threat that seeks to exploit our openness and generosity. Our response to this challenge will define our era and determine the future of our nation's security and prosperity.

Perry O. Hooper Jr. is the founder of Let the People Speak and a former Alabama State Representative.

