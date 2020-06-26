Beyond Pricing Acquires Blizzard Internet Marketing, Adds Booking Engine to Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Pricing, the world's leading vacation rental revenue management software provider, today announced they have acquired the website design, hosting, and booking engine of Blizzard Internet Marketing from Red Awning. The acquired assets, people, contracts, and business will continue to operate under the Blizzard brand.

"Recent events have led to a renewed interest in booking direct and for good reason - both customers and property managers win when they can skip OTAs," said Beyond Pricing Co-Founder and CEO David Kelso. "But to replicate the experience, property managers need accurate real-time pricing and availability on their website. With Blizzard's world class booking engine and Beyond Pricing's unrivaled dynamic pricing, our customers will have a platform perfectly built to bring guests from the OTAs."

As part of the agreement, Beyond Pricing will integrate Blizzard Marketing's suite of vacation rental technologies into its current pricing, analytics, and channel management portfolio to further strengthen the company's position as the leading provider of revenue management tools to vacation rental industry professionals.

Beyond Pricing will immediately begin to support existing Blizzard Marketing customers using Blizzard Booking Engine, Hosting and Design Services. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Existing Blizzard customers are encouraged to email blizzard@beyondpricing.com with any questions.

About Beyond Pricing:

Beyond Pricing is the world's leading software provider for vacation rental owners and managers. We provide the only solution offering dynamic pricing through hyper-local analytics to maximize revenue growth. Beyond Pricing has priced billions of dollars in bookings, operates in thousands of markets worldwide, and is integrated with all the major OTAs and property management software systems.

