'Beyond reprehensible': GOP Rep. Peter Meijer slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's comparison of mask mandates to the Holocaust

John L. Dorman
·3 min read
Peter Meijer
Representative Peter Meijer of Michigan. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Rep. Meijer rebuked Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments comparing a mask policy to the Holocaust.

  • "Any comparisons to the Holocaust - it's beyond reprehensible," he said.

  • While all House Democrats have been vaccinated, just 45% of GOP members have reported receiving shots.

  See more stories on Insider's business page.

GOP Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan on Sunday slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia for comparing the mask policy on the House floor to the Holocaust, calling her comments "beyond reprehensible."

Meijer and Greene are both freshmen in the House Republican Caucus.

Greene has long had a penchant for attracting controversy, though, from stalking Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg before taking office to her constant needling of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

In February, Greene lost her House committee assignments after endorsing violence against her political opponents on social media.

However, Greene's most recent comments have drawn a new wave of criticism, including a rebuke from Meijer on CNN's "State of the Union."

"Any comparisons to the Holocaust - it's beyond reprehensible," he said. "I don't even have words to describe how disappointing it is to see this hyperbolic speech that frankly amps up and plays into a lot of the anti-Semitism that we've been seeing in our society today, vicious attacks on the streets of New York and in Los Angeles that should be, and I do condemn that in the strongest terms. There's no excuse for that."

During an appearance on Real America's Voice last Thursday, Greene likened the House mask policy to the Holocaust.

"You know, we can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," she said. "And this is exactly the type of abuse that [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

Jewish organizations immediately Greene's comments.

"You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars, gas chambers & other Nazi atrocities," the American Jewish Congress tweeted. "Such comparisons demean the Holocaust & contaminate American political speech."

Read more: Assassination threats, AOC potshots, and wolf teats: 2 wild weeks inside Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia district as it flips a giant middle finger at DC

The group has asked that Greene retract her statements.

However, in an interview with Arizona 12 News reporter Bianca Buono, Greene doubled down on her comments.

"No one should be treated like a second-class citizen for saying 'I don't need to wear a mask,' or saying that my medical records are my privacy based on my HIPAA rights, and so I stand by all of my statements," Greene said. "I said nothing wrong."

She added: "I think any rational Jewish person didn't like what happened in Nazi Germany, and any rational Jewish person doesn't like what's happening with overbearing mask mandates and overbearing vaccine policies."

Several Republicans have attempted to flout House regulations mandating masks on the floor, pointing to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully-vaccinated Americans can forgo mask-wearing in most places.

However, while all House Democrats have reported being vaccinated, just 45 percent of House Republicans indicated that they have received their shots, prompting the mandate to remain in place.

Read the original article on Business Insider

