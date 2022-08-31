'Beyond Scared Straight' Star Ashley Tropez Dead At 24

A&E‘s Beyond Scared Straight participant Ashley Tropez has died in what police say was an apparent homicide. She was 24.

According to multiple sources, police responded to a report of a dead body inside a home on August 26 where they discovered Tropez. Per Deadline, “deputies located Ashley Tropez inside the house, suffering from traumatic injuries.”

Authorities currently have Alexis Call in custody, who they have named as a suspect in this investigation. An official press release states that police believe Tropez and the suspect knew each other and “may have been squatting at the residence.”

Ashley Tropez appeared on A&E's 'Beyond Scared Straight' when she was 17.

Back when she was 17 years old, Ashley Tropez appeared on Beyond Scared Straight, a reality show that follows teens who had trouble with the law as they spent up to three days in prison to witness what prison life is like from actual inmates.

The goal of these unique crime prevention programs is to deter the teens from continuing to live a life of crime.

While some participants were able to turn their lives around, others returned to the same lifestyle, including Tropez.

“I’m still the same person,” she said a year after appearing on the show. “I just be everywhere, from friends to family’s houses. Just chilling.”

Our thoughts are with Tropez’s family and loved ones at this time.