Beyond the Titanic: OceanGate’s founder contemplates future deep-sea frontiers

Alan Boyle
·5 min read
OceanGate’s Stockton Rush talks about the Titanic at the GeekWire Summit. (GeekWire Photo / Dan DeLong)
OceanGate’s Stockton Rush talks about the Titanic at the GeekWire Summit. (GeekWire Photo / Dan DeLong)

When it comes to undersea adventures, can anything match seeing the 110-year-old wreck of the Titanic with your own eyes? Stockton Rush, OceanGate Expeditions’ president and chief submersible pilot, intends to find out.

Over the past couple of years, OceanGate Expeditions — and its sister company, Everett-based OceanGate Inc. — have repeatedly pulled off the difficult feat of sending a crewed submersible down to the Titanic, a luxury liner that tragically sank during its first voyage in 1912.

With Rush in the pilot’s seat, OceanGate’s Titan submersible carried scientific experts and paying customers down to a depth of 12,500 feet to survey the Titanic wreck and its surroundings. The voyages in 2021 and 2022 have attracted plenty of attention from media outlets — including the BBC, which is airing a documentary about the dives this weekend.

During a talk delivered at the GeekWire Summit on Friday, Rush recapped OceanGate’s business plan and looked ahead to the company’s future frontiers.

It all started in 2010. Rush, who was trained as an aerospace engineer and dreamed of becoming an astronaut, reflected on the similarities between the space frontier and the deep-sea frontier.

“We’ve had such amazing movies about space, and not as many about the ocean,” he said. “What I wanted to do with the business was just move the needle, get people excited about the ocean, and discover what was out there.”

During the years that followed, Rush and his OceanGate team built and operated increasingly capable submersibles. At the same time, they worked out a viable business model for their adventures.

“There were researchers who wanted to go in the ocean,” Rush recalled. “Robots, autonomous vehicles had their place, but there was a spot for humans to go down there, more so even than there’s a reason for humans to go to space. But what was the model? We thought, ‘Well, there are folks who want to do high-end adventure tourism. People who were spending $100,000 to climb Everest or go to Antarctica. Maybe we could merge the two.'”

For the Titanic dives, OceanGate Expeditions offered customers the opportunity to participate in Titanic voyages as mission specialists — with a ticket price that eventually settled at the level of $250,000. Most deep-sea submersibles are designed to carry only two or three people, but OceanGate made sure that its Titanic-worthy submersible could accommodate at least four. (For Titan, it turned out to be five.)

“You’ve got to have a pilot,” Rush explained. “You’ve got to have what we call a subject-matter expert. And then, you don’t do the coolest thing you’re ever going to do in your life by yourself. You take your wife, your son, your daughter [or] your best friend. So you’ve got to have four people.”

Now Rush has 13 Titanic dives under his belt: six in 2021, and seven in 2022. The plan calls for making return visits every year to document the ship’s deterioration — and document the deep-sea ecosystem surrounding the wreck.

For example, during this summer’s dives, the OceanGate team discovered a coral reef at a depth of 10,000 feet.

“It had all these sponges and soft corals. … We’ll be having a press release and submitting some papers on this amazing oasis of biodiversity in the abyssal plains, as the researchers like to say,” Rush said. “This thing’s incredible. It’s 20 meters high, 100 meters long, and totally unknown and undiscovered.”

The Titanic isn’t the only destination on OceanGate’s list. In past years, the company organized dives to the Hudson Canyon, an undersea abyss off the coast of New York and New Jersey. There are also plans to survey submarine wrecks off the coast of Rhode Island and conduct deep dives near the Great Bahama Bank.

Stockton Rush, the founder of Everett, Wash.-based OceanGate and its sister company, OceanGate Expeditions, chats with GeekWire co-founder John Cook about his dream destinations. (GeekWire Photo / Kevin Lisota)
Stockton Rush, the founder of Everett, Wash.-based OceanGate and its sister company, OceanGate Expeditions, chats with GeekWire co-founder John Cook about his dream destinations. (GeekWire Photo / Kevin Lisota)

So what’s Rush’s dream destination? “What I want to do is hydrothermal vents,” he said. Those vents are hotspots where superheated water associated with volcanic activity spews up from Earth’s crust into the cold depths of the ocean. The environment hosts strange varieties of sea life, and some scientists suspect that life on Earth just might trace its origins to deep-sea vents.

“The highest densities of biomass on the planet are next to hydrothermal vents,” Rush said. “And they do it without the sun, all with geothermal energy and the things coming from the [interior of] the planet. The sun could shut down and there’ll still be life down there. So I really want to do that.”

When it comes to shipwrecks, the German World War II battleship Bismarck leads Rush’s wish list. The Bismarck was sunk in 1941 by the British, and now lies on the Atlantic seafloor at a depth of about 17,500 feet — deeper than the Titanic.

“Like the Titanic, it died on its maiden voyage,” Rush said. And like the Titanic, the saga of the Bismarck launched a series of books and movies.

“It’s apparently in amazing condition, except for a few holes that the Brits put in it,” Rush said. The biggest challenge is that OceanGate’s Titan isn’t capable of diving to the Bismarck’s depth. An even sturdier submersible would have to be built to make that part of Rush’s dream come true.

When it comes to OceanGate’s business model, Rush still has space travel on his mind. He envisions OceanGate’s expeditions as potential training tools for commercial spacefliers heading for the high frontier. Several suborbital space travelers and spacefliers-to-be — including Blue Origin customers Dylan Taylor and Evan Dick as well as planetary scientist Alan Stern — took part in this year’s dives.

But Rush’s perspective is clearly more down to earth than it was when he first dreamed of becoming an astronaut himself.

“I think space is wonderful,” Rush said, “but I’m a little more prone to think that the oceans are really right now the critical thing, We’ve got to understand how the planet responds to climate change. It’s all in the ocean, and we know almost nothing. So I’m really excited to do that.”

More from GeekWire:

Recommended Stories

  • Sussex Poplar Front: Hundreds join tree protest festival

    Broadcaster Chris Packham has previously spoken out in support of the campaign to save the poplar.

  • Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage

    Uvalde’s school district suspended its entire police force Friday amid fresh outrage over the hesitant law enforcement response to the gunman who massacred 21 people at Robb Elementary School. School leaders also put two members of the district police department on administrative leave, one of whom chose to retire instead, according to a statement released by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. Uvalde school leaders' suspension of campus police operations one month into a new school year in the South Texas community underscores the sustained pressure that families of some of the 19 children and two teachers killed have kept on the district.

  • Scotland 'snow-free' for fourth time in six years

    The loss of the Sphinx snow patch is a sign of climate change, says expert Iain Cameron.

  • Hunter-gatherer rest stop uncovered in Cairngorms

    Archaeologists hope analysis will confirm what they believe to be a Mesolithic site in Glen Dee.

  • Hurricane Ian drowning victim was "the best big brother"

    Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., a construction worker and the “best big brother ever,” was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida's Gulf Coast. One of the storm's first publicly identified victims in Florida, the 35-year-old man's body was found this week by rescue crews near his home in Zolfo Springs in central Florida, the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Autumn COVID variants look shockingly similar and powerful for these 2 reasons

    Omicron variants are becoming increasingly similar. It could make them easier to fight—or harder to control.

  • Giant footprints? Highways? Pentagrams? New NASA photos of Europa ignite social media

    Life may exist below the icy crust of Europa, NASA says.

  • What is quantum entanglement? A physicist explains the science of Einstein’s ‘spooky action at a distance’

    When two particles are entangled, the state of one is tied to the state of the other. Victor de Schwanberg/Science Photo Library via Getty ImagesThe 2022 Nobel Prize in physics recognized three scientists who made groundbreaking contributions in understanding one of the most mysterious of all natural phenomena: quantum entanglement. In the simplest terms, quantum entanglement means that aspects of one particle of an entangled pair depend on aspects of the other particle, no matter how far apart

  • A SpaceX post-sunset launch on Thursday could produce a sight known as a 'space jellyfish'

    A beautiful weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 6, sets up SpaceX for a pretty post-sunset Falcon 9 launch opportunity at 7:07 p.m. EDT.

  • What October 2022's Full Moon In Aries Means For You And Your Sign

    The full Moon in Aries occurs October 9 during a meteor shower. Here's what the Hunter's Moon has in store for each zodiac sign. Read on for horoscopes.

  • William Shatner: My Trip to Space Filled Me With ‘Overwhelming Sadness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    In this exclusive excerpt from William Shatner’s new book, “Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder,” the “Star Trek” actor reflects on his voyage into space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space shuttle on Oct. 13, 2021. Then 90 years old, Shatner became the oldest living person to travel into space, but […]

  • NASA Now Hoping For Artemis 1 Moon Mission November Launch

    NASA's initial Artemis 1 attempt to launch the multibillion dollar Orion spacecraft would have been the first mission to the moon since 1972. "Chilling the SLS rocket's engines before flowing cryogenic liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen through them is a required step before the rocket can launch," NASA officials said at the time, according to Space.com. After subsequent maintenance and tests, NASA decided the rocket was ready to go.

  • Nobel-winning quantum weirdness undergirds an emerging high-tech industry, promising better ways of encrypting communications and imaging your body

    Unhackable communications devices, high-precision GPS and high-resolution medical imaging all have something in common. These technologies – some under development and some already on the market all rely on the non-intuitive quantum phenomenon of entanglement. Two quantum particles, like pairs of atoms or photons, can become entangled. That means a property of one particle is linked to a property of the other, and a change to one particle instantly affects the other particle, regardless of how f

  • Elon Musk dreams of dying on Mars—now he might be one of the pioneering colonists

    The SpaceX CEO, who envisions the first humans landing on Mars in 2029, said he’d prefer to take the chance of dying there once his kids are grown up.

  • Ancient Israeli burial pit reveals remnants of opium — the oldest evidence of drug use

    The 3,300-year-old opium sparked theories about how the drug was used by — and marketed to — people at the time.

  • Rocket Lab's No. 1 Most Important Number (for Investors)

    When it comes to space investing, there's no company more popular than SpaceX. For investors, though, the problem is that SpaceX is a private company and so -- aside from possibly owning a small portion of it vicariously through Alphabet stock -- there's no direct way to invest in SpaceX. In addition to being difficult to buy, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) doesn't require private companies like SpaceX to disclose their financials.

  • Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station

    (Reuters) -A four-member SpaceX Crew Dragon team, including a Russian cosmonaut and the first Native American woman sent to orbit, safely docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday and moved aboard to begin a five-month science mission. Rendezvous of the latest NASA expedition to the orbiting laboratory came just after 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) following a 29-hour flight to the ISS as the two vehicles circled the globe some 250 miles (420 km) above Earth off the west coast of Africa, according to a NASA webcast of the docking. The autonomously flying Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Endurance, was lofted into orbit on Wednesday atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

  • SpaceX drops Russian, Native American at station

    SpaceX has delivered a fresh crew to the International Space Station for NASA, including the first Russian to launch from the U.S. in 20 years. The crew of four also includes the first Native American woman to orbit the Earth. (Oct. 7)

  • Drought takes toll on U.S.’s largest cotton producer

    Extreme heat and a dearth of rainfall have severely damaged much of this year's cotton harvest in the U.S., which produces about 35% of the world's crop.

  • The Hunter’s Moon In Aries Is Prime Time To Heal Past Wounds

    Blue and purple space galaxy At 4:55 p.m. on October 9, the Hunter’s Moon in Aries will occur alongside the Orionid meteor shower. Both the full moon and shooting stars will light up the sky this weekend, giving us the chance to experience the universe on a whole new level — one that will open our eyes to our inner spirit. The day before the full moon, metamorphic Pluto turns direct, ending the planetary moonwalk that began on April 29. The forward motion of Pluto allows us to acknowledge our sh