Beyond us and them: The role of trust in vaccine controversy

When it comes to the fraught topic of vaccines, Julie Rehmeyer is sometimes balancing on a razor-sharp edge.

She’s a science writer with an advanced mathematics degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She also has many friends who, like her, have struggled with poorly understood diseases and share a distrust of the medical establishment as a result. For many that trust carries over to vaccines. Ms. Rehmeyer, whose memoir “Into the Shadowlands” chronicles her struggles with chronic fatigue syndrome, says she’s often hesitant to wade into the topic on public forums like social media because of how loaded it can be. But she also feels as if she occupies an unusual space in such a polarized realm.

“I value and respect people who don’t value and respect one another,” she says. “A lot of science writers don’t know anybody they respect who is hesitant about vaccines. ... Whether [those who are skeptical of vaccines] are right or not, this is an issue that deserves compassion and deserves to be taken seriously. It’s not the case that this is just a whole bunch of anti-science crazy people.”

The United States is experiencing its worst measles year since 2000, with more than 750 cases reported so far. The outbreak is due primarily to the fact that the disease has exploded globally, and international travelers have brought it back to the U.S. But it has spread in communities with low vaccination rates, including some in New York and Washington state.

With the increase in measles cases has come a renewed focus on those who delay or opt out of vaccinating, with angry rhetoric on both sides. Those who comply with the required vaccine schedule often feel that vaccine skeptics are needlessly endangering the broader community. Non-vaccinating parents, meanwhile, can feel attacked and misunderstood.

The reality, say experts, is more nuanced than the shrill extremes on social media might lead us to believe. Yes, vaccine hesitancy, as it’s often known, is a serious issue. The World Health Organization listed it as one of its 10 threats to global health in 2019. But, in the U.S. at least, broad compliance rates are high enough that there’s no large concern in most communities. And reasons for not vaccinating – or for simply feeling unsure about it – can vary widely, and often hinge on a lack of trust. The solution, in that case, is rarely about shaming, or even stricter mandates, but working to understand why that distrust exists in the first place.

“We have to reframe this debate,” says Bernice Hausman, a humanities professor at the Pennsylvania State College of Medicine and author of the new book “Anti/Vax.” “Framing it in terms of misinformation and scientific illiteracy is not helpful at this point.”

Ultimately, says Professor Hausman, “vaccination controversy is not a scientific problem, it’s a social problem. ... We need people who understand how to understand culture, how to understand why people come to the beliefs they hold, and why it’s hard to change certain beliefs.”

A GAP IN TRUST

The science around vaccines is clear: They involve negligible risk and huge societal benefit, and in order to be most effective, they require the vast majority of a community to be vaccinated (for a disease like measles, the rate is about 95%). The most vulnerable members of a population are those with the most vested interest in their surrounding community getting vaccinated: those too young to be immunized or who have medical reasons to avoid vaccination.

But while it’s common to stereotype “anti-vaxxers” as selfish, science-illiterate, or believing in debunked studies like the one connecting vaccines with autism, many are, in fact, thoughtful, educated, or may have real reasons for their lack of trust. The portion of people truly unwilling to vaccinate, at all costs, is very small, say experts – perhaps 2% of the population. A much larger portion of the population – 40% to 70%, depending on the study – exhibits some degree of “vaccine hesitancy,” even though most fully comply with vaccine laws.

“There’s huge diversity in motivations,” says Mark Navin, an applied ethics professor at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, who has extensively studied vaccine resistance. Several of the biggest outbreaks this year occurred in Orthodox Jewish communities. That’s not surprising, he notes, given that these are insular communities with fairly frequent travel to Israel, one of the countries currently experiencing a significant measles outbreak. But just as telling, he adds, is the strained history that some of these communities have had with public health departments.