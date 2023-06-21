Beyond Wonderland shooting suspect James Kelly was stationed at Lewis-McCord Army base: officials

The suspect in last weekend’s deadly shooting on the Beyond Wonderland music festival’s campground was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, a joint U.S. Army and U.S. Air force installation, officials said in an update.

James M. Kelly, 26, was an active duty Army member at the base in Washington state, located about 175 miles west of the scene of the shooting that left two people dead, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said late Tuesday.

Authorities say the violence occurred Saturday night near The Gorge Amphitheatre, which was hosting the electronic music festival.

Brandy P. Escamilla, 29, and Josilyn S. Ruiz, 26, died in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Lily Luksich, 20, and Andrew Cuadra, 31, were wounded, as was 61-year-old Lori Williams, who responded to the scene with Crowd Management Services, officials said.

The suspect was also wounded by a responding police detective who struck him with one gunshot, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Responding officers then quickly moved in and Kelly was taken into custody and received emergency medical aid from the officers,” reads the Facebook update by Capt. Brian Chance.

Kelly has since been treated, discharged and booked at Grant County Jail. Authorities say Luksich was hospitalized and released, and that Williams was treated at the scene. It is unclear if Cuadra, who was in stable condition, remains hospitalized.

In an earlier update, officials said the suspect fired randomly into the campground crowd.

Saturday was the first day of the Beyond Wonderland festival, which was also scheduled to run Sunday. Organizers canceled all of Sunday’s performances — including sets by the popular DJs Marshmello and Afrojack — after the shooting.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends and all those affected by this tragic event,” festival organizers said.