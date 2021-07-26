Bezos' $2bn offer to get back in race to the Moon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Rincon - Science editor, BBC News website
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Blue Origin lander
The design developed by Blue Origin in partnership with aerospace giants was called "Blue Moon"

Jeff Bezos has offered to cover $2bn (£1.4bn) of Nasa costs in order to be reconsidered for a key contract to build a Moon landing vehicle.

In April, the space agency awarded the $2.9bn contract to Elon Musk, rejecting a bid from Bezos' company Blue Origin.

The award is for building the landing system that will carry astronauts down to the lunar surface as early as 2024.

Nasa could only award the contract to one company, not two as expected because of a funding shortfall.

The space agency had received only $850m of the $3.3bn it requested from Congress to build the Moon lander.

In a letter to Nasa's administrator Bill Nelson, released on Monday, Mr Bezos wrote: "Blue Origin will bridge the HLS [Human Landing System] budgetary funding shortfall by waiving all payments in the current and next two government fiscal years up to $2bn to get the programme back on track right now.

"This offer is not a deferral, but is an outright and permanent waiver of those payments."

Mark Bezos (L) and Jeff Bezos
Mr Bezos flew to space with his brother Mark (L) last week, in the first crewed flight of his New Shepard spacecraft

At the time of the award, Nasa's human exploration chief Kathy Lueders admitted that the space agency's current budget precluded it from selecting two companies.

Nasa also cited the proven record of orbital missions by Elon Musk's SpaceX firm as a factor in the award. Cost is also thought to have played a role: SpaceX's bid was the lowest-priced by some distance.

The decision meant that SpaceX's cylindrical Starship vehicle would carry the astronauts in Nasa's first mission to the lunar surface since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Alabama-based defence contractor Dynetics was also vying for the contract.

Bezos had partnered with aerospace giants Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper in a bid to join this crucial phase of Nasa's Human Landing System programme.

Their design was named the Blue Moon lander, and bore a passing resemblance to a beefed-up version of the lunar module (LM) that carried Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the surface in 1969.

In his letter, Bezos emphasised Blue Moon's proven heritage: "We created a 21st Century lunar landing system inspired by the well-characterised Apollo architecture - an architecture with many benefits. One of its important benefits is that it prioritizes safety."

Musk's Starship has pushed the envelope of spacecraft design, employing a radical approach to landing and incorporating innovative methane-fuelled engines.

Bezos also used his letter to emphasise Blue Origin's use of hydrogen fuel, which dovetails with Nasa's longer-term aims of refuelling spacecraft from water-ice mined on the Moon. The water can be split into hydrogen and oxygen propellant for rocket engines.

In Nasa's selection statement from April, SpaceX received an "acceptable" technical rating and an "outstanding" management rating. Blue Origin's bid was also rated "acceptable" on its technical merits but its management rating was deemed "very good" by the space agency.

After losing out to SpaceX, Blue Origin filed a protest with the US Government Accountability Office (GAO), alleging Nasa unfairly "moved the goalposts at the last minute" in the way that it awarded the contract to SpaceX.

That protest, along with one from Dynetics, is awaiting adjudication, although some in the space community regard the chances of a reversal as unlikely.

Follow Paul on Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russians ditch space station module, clearing way for new lab

    After resolving multiple problems, Russian flight controllers cleared the way for Thursday's arrival of the new Nauka lab module.

  • Jeff Bezos is offering to cover billions in costs if NASA remedies its 'mistake' and gives Blue Origin the chance to compete with SpaceX again for a moon-lander contract

    Blue Origin said NASA had been "unfair" when it gave a contract to SpaceX. Now Jeff Bezos wants his space company to have a second chance.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter nailed its 10th flight - double what engineers had hoped Ingenuity would do

    Flight 10 is a significant milestone: Ingenuity has now flown twice as many times as NASA engineers originally planned.

  • High radiation, low gravitation: The perils of a trip to Mars

    Earth's atmosphere and magnetic field protect us from harmful space radiation, but passengers bound for Mars will lose that protection. For example, radiations from energetic particles ejected from the sun behave very differently than cosmic rays from outside our galaxy. Enough to be of concern, according to Athanasios Petridis, a physicist from Drake University in Des Moines.

  • NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has discovered water vapor on Jupiter's ocean moon Ganymede for the first time

    Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope discovered evidence of water vapor in the atmosphere of Jupiter's moon Ganymede.

  • Why does gravity pull us down and not up?

    Gravity feels like it's pulling everything toward Earth, but why? AdventurePhoto/E+ via WikimediaCommons Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why does gravity pull us down and not up? - Gracie, age 9, Brookline, Massachusetts Gravity is the reason things with mass or energy are attracted to each other. It is why apples fall toward the ground and planets orbit stars. Magnets attract

  • Fauci says it's 'negligent' not to fund research at Wuhan lab, suggests collaboration with China continue

    Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested that it would’ve been “negligent” for the National Institutes of Health not to fund bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and declined to commit not to collaborate with Chinese government scientists in the future, insisting that “we have always been careful.”

  • Covid cases fall for sixth day in a row

    Covid cases have fallen for a sixth day in a row, despite scientists previously predicting that the number of infections could rise to a peak of up to 250,000. The daily reported infections for Monday were just 24,940, a drop of 14 per cent since Sunday and down 15,000 cases since the same time last week. Figures suggest all regions are now seeing declines, with big decreases in previously high areas such as the north east of England, where daily cases have fallen by two thirds since the peak on

  • A Virgin Galactic ticket holder who met Blue Origin passenger Wally Funk at parties said the 82-year-old had 'the energy of 6,000 labradors'

    Caroline Freeland, who bought a Virgin Galactic space ticket, said she met 82-year-old Wally Funk at astronaut parties and talks.

  • What is La Niña? Does it bring more snow? How climate pattern could affect US weather.

    The La Niña climate pattern is a natural cycle marked by cooler-than-average ocean water in the central Pacific Ocean. What you need to know.

  • Bezos offers billions in incentives for NASA's lunar lander contract

    Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Blue Origin, is offering to knock up to $2 billion off the cost of developing a lunar lander and to self-fund a pathfinder mission in exchange for a NASA contract. The specific contract in question relates to developing a lunar lander for the Human Landing System program, which aims to return humans to the moon for the first time since the Apollo days. NASA announced in April 2020 that Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics were chosen for the initial phase of the contract, and it was thought that the competition would likely be whittled down to two final companies to build lunar landers.

  • Astronomers detect alien moons being born in a distant planetary system

    After years of searching for elusive 'exomoons', astronomers have discovered a planetary nursery that looks to be forming several of them.

  • AgriFORCE is Disrupting Traditional Farming with its Eco-Friendly Growing Process

    Hydroponic farming used to be an answer to a problem few were aware of. Before global warming, growing food demands, care for the environment and water use became hot-button topics around the globe, most were utterly content with traditional farming methods. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) has been ahead of the curve and continues to set the pace in nontraditional farming alternatives. Vancouver, British Columbia-based AgriFORCE has dedicated its extensive intellectual property to

  • Nobel prize-winning physicist Steven Weinberg dies at 88

    Physicist Steven Weinberg, who won the Nobel prize in 1979 with two other scientists for their separate contributions unlocking mysteries of tiny particles and their electromagnetic interaction, has died at 88, the University of Texas at Austin said Saturday. A professor at the university since the 1980s, Weinberg died Friday in Austin, Texas, according to his wife Louise, said UT spokesperson Christine Sinatra. “The passing of Steven Weinberg is a loss for The University of Texas and for society," UT President Jay Hartzell said in a statement.

  • Letters to the Editor: In defense of Jeff Bezos spending his billions on spaceflight

    Spaceflight is an engineering problem that can be solved by throwing money at it; you can't say the same for poverty or climate change.

  • Dutch teen on Bezos’ space flight never ordered Amazon

    The Dutch teen on Jeff Bezos' space flight had this surprise for the billionaire...(SOUNDBITE) (English) 18-YEAR-OLD PHYSICS STUDENT, OLIVER DAEMEN, SAYING: "I told Jeff I never bought something on Amazon and he was like: 'oh, wow, it was a long time ago (the last time) I heard someone say that.’”18-year-old Oliver Daeman became the world’s youngest space travellerwhen he accompanied Amazon founder Jeff Bezoson a 10-minute trip beyond Earth’s atmosphereafter another candidate bidding $28 million cancelled at the last minute(SOUNDBITE) (English) 18-YEAR-OLD PHYSICS STUDENT, OLIVER DAEMEN, SAYING:"I have always been interested in it and I have always followed Blue Origin and SpaceX and all the big players and then this came along. I always wanted to go to space, that was my ultimate, ultimate goal and I knew I was going to get there one way or another. But I never thought it was going to be this soon."Also on the Blue Origin flight was Bezos' brother, Markand 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, the oldest person to go to space

  • Google’s DeepMind Releases Structure of Every Known Protein

    DeepMind, an Alphabet Inc. subsidiary, has developed a searchable database that will soon contain the structure of every protein known to science. The post Google’s DeepMind Releases Structure of Every Known Protein appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Fauci Wants to Make Vaccines for the Next Pandemic Before It Hits

    In one sense, the world got lucky with the new coronavirus. By sheer chance, scientists just happened to have spent years studying coronaviruses, developing exactly the tools needed to make COVID vaccines as soon as the virus’ genetic sequence was published. But what will happen if the next pandemic comes from a virus that causes Lassa fever, or from the Sudan strain of Ebola, or from a Nipah virus? Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is prom

  • Video catches fiery meteor shooting across the night sky over Texas

    NASA suggested that the slow speed of Sunday night’s meteor means it was likely that a small piece of an asteroid produced the fireball.

  • Extreme weather renews focus on climate change as scientists update forecasts

    (Reuters) -As scientists gather online to finalize a long-awaited update on global climate research, recent extreme weather events across the globe highlight the need for more research on how it will play out, especially locally. "Global warming was well projected, but now you see it with your own eyes," said Corinne Le Quere, a climate scientist at the University of East Anglia. "It's not so much that climate change itself is proceeding faster than expected -- the warming is right in line with model predictions from decades ago," said climate scientist Michael Mann of Pennsylvania State University.