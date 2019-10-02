Bezos Attends Turkey Vigil for Murdered Saudi Arabian Journalist

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos attended a vigil for Jamal Khashoggi in front of Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, where the journalist was murdered a year ago.

Speaking at the Wednesday anniversary event in Turkey’s largest city, Bezos addressed Khashoggi’s fiancee, Hatice Cengiz.

“No one should ever have to endure what you did,” he said. “Right here where you are, you paced that street for hours, pacing and waiting. And he never came out. It’s unimaginable. And you need to know that you are in our hearts. We are here and you’re not alone.”

Khashoggi, a government insider-turned-critic who wrote about Saudi Arabia for outlets including the Bezos-owned Washington Post, was killed and dismembered by a Saudi team at the consulate building after entering to pick up documents to marry Cengiz, a Turkish citizen.

