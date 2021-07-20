Bezos Becomes Second Rich Man to Take Joyride in Space

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Rohrlich
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YouTube
YouTube

The world’s richest man was blasted into space on his own rocket Tuesday morning with his brother, an octogenarian aviation pioneer, and a Dutch teen who graduated high school last year.

Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos lifted off at 9:11 a.m. ET alongside his younger brother (and volunteer firefighter) Mark, 82-year-old aerospace legend Wally Funk—who trained as an astronaut in the 1960s but never left Earth—and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen of the Netherlands, a paying customer who was a last-minute replacement for an unnamed auction winner that bid $28 million to be on the flight but begged off at the last minute over a scheduling conflict.

“Best day ever,” Bezos declared when the crew landed back on Earth about 10 minutes after takeoff.

The foursome traveled aboard New Shepard, a suborbital rocket operated by another of Bezos’ companies, Blue Origin. (The cost of Daemen’s ticket, which was picked up by his father, a private equity executive, has not been revealed.)

The craft is named for Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to reach space. It took off from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One near the tiny West Texas town of Van Horn, traveling more than 60 miles in the air. This morning’s flight marked the reusable spacecraft’s third trip.

The mission, which Blue Origin dubbed NS-16, was the company’s first manned launch, and Funk and Daemen are now the oldest and youngest people ever to travel to space, respectively. Bezos will have to settle for being only the second billionaire in space, after Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson went there and back on his own company’s rocket-plane earlier this month.

The New Shepard capsule is fully autonomous, and was not carrying a trained pilot on its flight. None of the four passengers were wearing traditional spacesuits, which Bezos called “redundant,” since the New Shepard’s cabin is pressurized.

Blue Origin expects to follow Tuesday’s successful launch with two more human spaceflights before the end of 2021, more than half a dozen in 2022, and would like to one day launch a crewed flight every two weeks or so, according to company CEO Bob Smith.

Gary Lai, senior director of the New Shepard design unit, told The Washington Post that the team’s goal was to build a spacecraft that they would trust with their children aboard.

“Our standard is to fly anybody for a space tourism mission and for them not actually to take any substantive risk,” Lai said.

Space travel, for now, is only for the extraordinarily wealthy. Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa is scheduled to orbit the Moon in 2023 aboard a rocket flown by SpaceX, the company owned by Elon Musk. In September, American tech billionaire Jared Isaacman will embark on a three-day Earth orbit on a SpaceX craft. However, Bezos has said he envisions a time in the not-too-distant future when “millions of people are living and working in space.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mercury 13's famous Wally Funk is going to space with Jeff Bezos and the Blue Origin crew

    Wally Funk, a famous aviator who pushed for female inclusion in NASA's astronaut training programs for decades, to join Blue Origin space flight.

  • Bezos, in his own rocket, lands safely after blast into space

    The Amazon founder is the second billionaire tech titan to fly inside his own spacecraft this month.

  • Jeff Bezos offers a vision of flying through space colonies with our own wings. But is that the best way to save the human race?

    Jeff Bezos sees space as a place where the weather could be like Maui, and, without gravity, where people would "fly with their own wings."

  • How To Watch Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Flight Into Space Online & On TV

    The first manned commercial spaceflight of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is all systems go, with the space company’s reusable launch vehicle New Shepard set for liftoff Tuesday morning. Specifically, Blue Origin hopes to ascend to the heavens on Tuesday, July 20, from Launch Site One in the West Texas desert. A live broadcast walking up […]

  • Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town

    For years, the official letterhead for the small town of Van Horn, tucked neatly among the foothills of the Guadalupe Mountains, read simply: “Farming, ranching, mining.” The sprawling spaceport of Blue Origin, the company founded by business magnate Jeff Bezos in 2000, is located about 25 miles outside of the town of about 1,800 residents on what was once desolate desert ranchland. On Tuesday, the company plans to launch four people on a 10-minute trip into space, including Bezos, his brother, Mark, female aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old Dutchman and last-minute fill-in for the winner of a $28 million charity auction who had a scheduling conflict.

  • Jeff Bezos launches to space aboard New Shepard rocket ship

    The world's richest man and three other passengers return safely just 11 minutes after take-off.

  • Watch SpaceX fire up one of the world's biggest rocket boosters, Super Heavy, for the first time ahead of Starship's planned orbital launch

    Starship, SpaceX's mega-rocket system, is made of two parts - a ship and a Super Heavy booster, designed to heave the craft into orbit.

  • Jeff Bezos space flight: What to know

    Jeff Bezos and three other passengers are set to fly to space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard Tuesday.Why it matters: It will be the company's first launch with people aboard and the start of a new stage for Blue Origin, which is trying to beef up its customer base for these suborbital flights.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The New Shepard is expected to take flight at around 9 a.m. ET carrying Bezos, his bro

  • 'We lost': U.S. veteran laments Afghanistan war

    Jason Lilley was a special operations forces Marine Raider in Afghanistan who fought in multiple battles during America’s longest war. Now home in Garden Grove, California, the 41-year-old has been reflecting on President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan after a nearly 20-year conflict… expressing his love for his country, but also dismay over the more than 3,500 U.S. and allied military deaths for a mission he says was a failure. "One hundred percent, we lost the war. The whole point was to get rid of the Taliban. We didn't do that. I mean, really, make it really simple. Did we do that? No." Lilley said he deployed believing the U.S. was there to defeat the enemy, stimulate the economy and uplift Afghanistan as a whole. In total he spent almost 16 years on the front lines of America's Global War on Terror. He now compares the war in Afghanistan to Vietnam - saying both conflicts had no clear objective, multiple U.S. presidents in charge, and a fierce, non-uniformed enemy. “Was it really worth it? You know, I don't think it was on both sides. I mean, honestly, like, war should be avoided at all time." That’s quite a turnaround for the grandson of a World War Two fighter who was raised on “Rambo” movies. “It's not black and white. There's definitely thick gray. So, you know, over there for nine months and then countless fights, you know, you start to question like, what good are we actually doing?" The war also resulted in the deaths of at least 66,000 Afghan troops, more than 47,000 Afghan civilians – with nearly 3 million Afghans forced to flee. Biden says the Afghan people must now decide their own future. The withdrawal has bipartisan support. Lilley is now vice president of the veteran-operated Reel Warrior Foundation, which helps veterans re-adapt to civilian life by taking them on fishing trips. He says he has seen several mental health counselors to help him work through his feelings of betrayal."There was a point where I couldn't even look at the flag, I mean, it took me a few years to really let go of my anger and like I don't want to say I felt used, but I did at the same time.” When asked about Lilley’s comments, U.S. Central Command had no comment.Lilley's opinions are his own and some veterans differ, just as the American public has different opinions about a war that in 2011 led to U.S. Navy SEALS killing al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. But Lilley hopes his perspective can help inform the country about the costs of entering war. "Don't rush into the racket of war, into the machine of making money. At the end of the day, I think, I hope we need to learn from this."

  • Watch Blue Origin launch Jeff Bezos to space live, along with the youngest and oldest astronauts ever

    Blue Origin is set to launch its fully reusable New Shepard spacecraft with humans on board for the first time on Tuesday, and it's sending Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos up along with his brother and two record-setting astronauts. The full flight profile includes a takeoff from Blue Origin's remote West Texas facility, followed by an ascent to a height of roughly 62 miles above the Earth's surface. This is not significantly different in terms of timing or sequence from the 15 prior New Shepard flights that Blue Origin has flown, but this is the first one with humans on board (including the world's richest), so it's obviously the one to watch.

  • Jeff Bezos and crew go into the crew capsule

    For the first time, a Blue Origin flight will have humans on board.

  • Jeff Bezos will spend just 3 minutes in space, with no pilot or spacesuit. His flight will be unlike any before it.

    The New Shepard spacecraft carrying Jeff Bezos won't reach Earth's orbit, and there won't be anybody flying it.

  • WATCH LIVE: Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin spaceflight set to launch

    Blue Origin is set to launch its first passenger spaceflight on Tuesday, carrying founder Jeff Bezos and three other passengers for a journey to experience the weightlessness of suborbital space.

  • NASA's Hubble Space Telescope photographed colliding galaxies after recovering from a month-long mystery glitch

    Hubble's first new photos show two colliding galaxies and one long galactic spiral. The telescope is also observing star clusters and Jupiter auroras.

  • FAA Shuts Down Hawaii Cargo Operator Transair

    The Federal Aviation Administration has suspended the operating authority of Honolulu-based Rhoades Aviation after one of its Transair cargo jets crash-landed in the ocean early this month. The agency said safety investigators had been looking at the company since last fall and that it will be prevented from flying or conducting maintenance inspections until it complies with FAA regulations. The agency's decision is separate from the ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Bo

  • Want to see 'fireballs' light up the sky? Here's how to catch the Perseid meteor shower

    It's time to catch the meteor shower that will last for over the next month. Here's everything to know about the Perseid meteor shower.

  • Mystery Solved: Why the 2021 Olympics are still called the ‘Tokyo 2020’ Olympics

    Yes, we're still calling the Games that take place in 2021 the 2020 Olympics. And it's mainly for this reason.

  • Norwegian Handball Federation will fight for players’ rights after shorts fine

    Norway’s players were charged with wearing “improper clothing” after ditching bikini bottoms for their clash with Spain.

  • Sooners 2022 RB commit flashes ‘Horns Down’ on social media

    Four-star running back commit for the class of 2022, Gavin Sawchuk, flashed horns down in front of Kyler Murray's Lamborghini.

  • Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is...