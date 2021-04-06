Bezos endorses higher corporate taxes for infrastructure

  • FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Bezos endorsed President Joe Biden’s focus on building up the country’s infrastructure Tuesday, April 6, 2021, and said the company even supports a corporate tax rate hike to help pay for it. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
  • Cars maneuver through tangle of expressways in Jersey City, N.J., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. President Joe Biden is setting about convincing America it needs his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, deputizing a five-member "jobs Cabinet" to help in the effort. But the enormity of his task is clear after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's vowed to oppose the plan "every step of the way." (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • President Joe Biden delivers remarks about vaccinations, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 / 3

Biden Infrastructure Bezos

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Bezos endorsed President Joe Biden’s focus on building up the country’s infrastructure Tuesday, April 6, 2021, and said the company even supports a corporate tax rate hike to help pay for it. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEVIN FREKING
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos endorsed President Joe Biden’s focus on building up the country’s infrastructure Tuesday and said the company even supports a corporate tax rate hike to help pay for it.

Bezos’ statement, posted on the company’s website, was notable because it came after Biden singled out the company for criticism about how much it pays in federal taxes when he recently unveiled his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal.

Biden has proposed hiking the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% to help pay for his plan, an idea that Republican leaders are panning as harmful to economic growth. Democrats will surely cite support from individual companies to undercut that argument.

“We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides — both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate),” Bezos wrote. “We look forward to Congress and the Administration coming together to find the right, balanced solution that maintains or enhances U.S. competitiveness.”

Bezos was careful not to endorse a specific plan. Rather, he said “we support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure.”

The company would benefit from the investments made in roads, bridges, airports and broadband. Business groups have joined in the call for more public works investment by the federal government, but they have generally balked at Biden’s call for raising the corporate income tax, with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce describing Biden’s proposal as “dangerously misguided when it comes to how to pay for infrastructure.”

Along with partially undoing the corporate tax cut put in place during President Donald Trump’s administration, Biden also wants to set a minimum U.S. tax on overseas corporate income, and to make it harder for companies to shift earnings offshore.

Amazon has long been criticized for paying virtually no federal taxes in the U.S. for years even as it built an e-commerce empire that currently has a market value of $1.6 trillion.

That has changed slightly in recent years as the Seattle company has become more profitable. Last year, it reported paying $1.7 billion in federal taxes on its U.S. income of $20.2 billion, working out to an effective tax rate of about 8%.

___

AP Business Writer Michael Liedtke in San Ramon, California, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's Jeff Bezos backs corporate tax hike

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday that he supports U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hikes on American companies.Biden is pushing to increase corporate tax rates from 21 to 28 percent as part of an infrastructure plan.He also wants to close loopholes that allow companies to move profits overseas.Bezos said in a blog post on Tuesday, “We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure. We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides.”Bezos’s statement of support comes after the largest U.S. online retailer faced criticism from the White House, Congress and social media for paying little or no federal income taxes.Biden last week pointed to Amazon as one of nearly 100 Fortune 500 companies that use loopholes to pay QUOTE “not a single solitary penny” in federal income tax.He said in 2019 that Amazon shouldn’t be paying less in taxes than firefighters and teachers.After paying no federal income tax in 2017 or 2018, Amazon reported over $160 million in tax liability for 2019 and nearly $2 billion for 2020.Bezos is stepping down as company CEO later this year.

  • Amazon CEO Bezos, stung by wide criticism, endorses U.S. corporate tax hike

    Amazon.com Inc supports a hike in the U.S. corporate tax rate as part of an infrastructure overhaul, Jeff Bezos, chief executive of the largest U.S. retailer, said on Tuesday after facing withering criticism from the White House, Congress and on social media. "We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure," Bezos said in a blog post. "We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides — both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate)."

  • Republicans, defending voting restrictions, point finger at blue states with laws they say are worse

    Some of the criticism is valid: Many Democratic states do have old laws that limit ballot access, but they have begun moving to liberalize them.

  • The futility of taxing big business

    The corporate tax code is a perennial mess that Democrats are unlikely to fix, even if they raise rates.

  • Stock market now priced for perfection: analyst

    Cola is keeping his eyes on Home Depot. The stock continues to move higher even as the economy reopens, suggesting to Cola, that there's room in this market for stay-at-home and economic reopening stocks to flourish.

  • N Ireland leaders call for calm after night of rioting

    Rioters set a hijacked bus on fire and hurled gasoline bombs at police in Belfast in at least the fourth night of serious violence in a week in Northern Ireland, where Brexit has unsettled an uneasy political balance. Youths threw projectiles and petrol bombs at police on Wednesday night in the Protestant Shankill Road area, while rioters lobbed bricks, fireworks and petrol bombs in both directions over the concrete “peace wall” separating the Shankill Road from a neighboring Irish nationalist area. Police Service of Northern Ireland Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said several hundred people gathered on both sides of a gate in the wall, where “crowds ... were committing serious criminal offenses, both attacking police and attacking each other.”

  • 3 newcomers in New Zealand cricket squad for 2 England tests

    South Africa-born batsman Devon Conway has been named among three uncapped players in the New Zealand cricket team which will play two tests in England in June. Conway has played Twenty20 and one-day internationals in the past year and is included in the test squad for the first time along with Wellington allrounder Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy. New Zealand has named a 20-man squad for the tests at Lord’s from June 2 and Edgbaston from June 10.

  • Millennials Are Taking Risks When It Comes To Homebuying — But Are They Worth It?

    The real estate market has been hot for months, making it challenging for buyers to secure their dream homes. With the market so competitive, some buyers -- especially millennial buyers -- have been...

  • 'We failed the test' of COVID-19, says human rights champion

    Agnès Callamard is best known for her investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and has made a career uncovering extrajudicial killings. The French human rights expert's focus on rights abuses is taking on new dimensions as she assumes leadership of Amnesty International and turns her attention to what she says is one of the world's most pressing issues — vaccine equity to end the coronavirus pandemic, which has eroded freedoms globally. Amnesty International released its annual report on Wednesday, arguing that governments have used the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to clamp down on human rights, whether or not that was the original intent.

  • This is what rain is like on other planets

    Rain on Earth is something that we've come to know well. It's relatively predictable in size and shape, and while we're noticing more extreme weather and lack of rain in some parts of the world (thanks to climate change, which is our fault, by the way), rain itself doesn't change much. As it turns out, the same may be true on other planets, and a new study suggests that while the makeup of precipitation could vary dramatically on alien worlds, the raindrops would look very familiar to human travelers. The research, which was published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, suggests that the physics that govern how water droplets form and fall on Earth will likely result in similar precipitation on other planets, even if the makeup of the "rain" is much different. In modeling raindrops falling through the atmospheres of planets like Jupiter and Saturn, which are vastly different from rocky planets like Earth, they found that the type of planet doesn't matter all that much when it comes to rain. The researchers simulated precipitation through different types of atmospheres and found that what determines the size of raindrops on Earth seems to be universally true across the board. When drops are too small they evaporate before reaching the surface, but when they're too big they end up splitting apart into smaller drops before impact. The middle ground is where the overwhelming majority of drops end up after falling a significant distance, regardless of what type of atmosphere is present or the makeup of the rain itself. Some worlds have slightly larger rain than Earth, such as Saturn's moon Titan. Raindrops on Titan, which are made of methane rather than liquid water, are thought to be around twice the size of raindrops on Earth, but that's still a very small change for such a wildly different planet. It sounds wild but it makes a lot of sense. Physics doesn't care what planet you're on and will govern everything in the same way. What's even more exciting is that we may soon have the telescope technology to make even more accurate estimates of rainfall on other worlds, that is if the James Webb Space Telescope ever launches. "Now with instruments like [the James Webb Space Telescope], which hopefully will soon be launched, we will have the capability to detect really fine spectra of exoplanetary atmospheres, including ones that are quite cooler than ones we're usually able to characterize, in which clouds and rain will occur," planetary scientist Tristan Guillot, who was not part of the research team, said of the work. "So these kinds of tools as they are developed will be very useful and important to interpret those spectra."

  • 'They want us to leave': Russian fines pile pressure on U.S. broadcaster RFE/RL

    A Russian court fined Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty $70,000 on Wednesday for flouting its foreign agent legislation, a move the U.S. broadcaster said was part of a campaign to force it out of Russia. The U.S. multimedia news outlet, which has a bureau in Moscow, has been fined $1 million this year for what Russia says is its repeated failure to label itself as a foreign agent in the output of its Russian services and affiliates. The 24-word required disclaimers, introduced late last year, say the material is distributed by a media outlet "fulfilling the function of a foreign agent".

  • Corporate America tears down Biden's infrastructure plan

    Executives at some of America’s largest companies complain much more bitterly in private about the White House approach.

  • Hastings’ death narrows Dem majority, sets off race for his seat

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will schedule a special election to fill the vacancy created by Hastings’ passing.

  • Gallup poll shows largest increase in Democratic Party affiliation in a decade

    More Americans identify as Democrats than Republicans by a margin that hasn't been seen in a decade, according to a report released by Gallup.

  • Trump breaks his silence on Matt Gaetz, says he 'never' asked for a preemptive pardon and 'it must be remembered' that Gaetz denied the sex-trafficking allegations against him

    Trump's two-sentence statement on Wednesday was the first time he spoke out publicly on news that Gaetz is under a federal criminal investigation.

  • Biden plans first executive actions against guns

    U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil his first plan to curb gun violence on Thursday, after a slew of mass shootings put pressure on him to act.A White House official told reporters that Biden will give the Justice Department 30 days to propose ways to reduce the number of so-called “ghost-guns."Those are guns that are untraceable and self-assembled.In the next 60 days, the DOJ also be asked to propose limits on “stabilizing braces,” which effectively turn pistols into rifles.The official added that other measures include investment in community violence prevention, compiling a report on arms trafficking, and drafting “red flag laws,” which allow local law enforcement to remove guns from people considered dangerous.The Biden administration has been working for months to craft gun control that would not be quickly dismantled in the courts.However, the recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado have put pressure on the White House to act on its own, as legislation would not pass swiftly in Congress.The top Republican in the House, Kevin McCarthy, has already responded tweeting, "President Biden plans to announce his attempts to trample over our constitutional 2A rights by executive fiat. He is soft on crime, but infringes on the rights of law-abiding citizens."The new list of measures leave out a number of Biden campaign promises, including banning assault weapons and requiring background checks for most gun sales.He also promised to take unilateral action on the issue within his first 100 days as President, or by the end of this month.

  • Companies Speed Up Tax Analysis in Response to Biden Infrastructure Plan

    Finance chiefs are considering their options to offset potential cost increases stemming from a higher corporate tax rate and other tax proposals by the Biden administration.

  • UK open to backing US plans for global minimum corporate tax

    The Treasury is gearing up to back US calls for a global minimum corporate tax rate as European leaders swing behind a radical plan put forward by the Biden administration. It is understood the UK Government recognises that the proposal is likely to form part of a global tax overhaul that will also target tech giants, after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pressed the case earlier this week. German finance minister Olaf Scholz and EU economic affairs commissioner Paolo Gentiloni signalled their support for the overhaul on Tuesday. Both said a deal could be struck by the summer, with Mr Scholz arguing it could end a “race to the bottom in taxation”. However, the proposals could lead to a rift with traditionally lower-tax European Union members such as Ireland and Luxembourg - with extended haggling likely over where the minimum level is set. On Monday, Ms Yellen backed a worldwide minimum corporate rate to create a “more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations” as the Biden administration plans to ramp up taxes on businesses. Despite Ms Yellen's intervention, the British Treasury said that it remains focused on reaching a deal to fairly tax the profits of tech titans rather than a wider shake-up of the global system. Tensions between the US and other advanced economies have surged in the past few years over how profits generated by Silicon Valley’s tech firms are taxed, with a solution currently being brokered by the OECD think tank. However, it is understood Whitehall recognises that an eventual deal which includes digital services taxation could mean a compromise on the minimum corporate rate.

  • Ohio businessman plans to go 35,000 feet underwater on historic dive to ocean's deepest point

    A businessman and entrepreneur is scheduled to make two dives to the deepest part of the ocean – each one to depths of more than 35,000 feet.

  • Defrocked US priest revered in East Timor accused of abuse

    A list of names was posted on the Rev. Richard Daschbach’s bedroom door. Daschbach was idolized in the remote enclave of East Timor where he lived, largely for his role in helping save lives during the tiny nation’s bloody struggle for independence.