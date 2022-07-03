Bezos Mocks Biden for ‘Do It Now’ Demand That Gas Stations Lower Prices

Joshua Roberts, Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caroline Downey
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jeff Bezos
    Jeff Bezos
    American engineer and entrepreneur, founder of Amazon.com, Inc. and Blue Origin

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos mocked President Biden Saturday for being economically tone-deaf in threatening companies that operate gas stations to lower their prices despite facing potential losses and market constraints.

“My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril,” Biden had tweeted. “Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.”

Bezos criticized the statement, suggesting that the president was either intentionally distorting the inflation situation or speaking with embarrassing economic ignorance.

“Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics,” the tech leader replied.

This isn’t the first time Bezos has called out Biden’s internet spouting on inflation and fiscal matters as inaccurate and misleading.

In May, Biden tweeted, “You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share.”

The billionaire replied that Biden was wrong to conflate the inflation crisis with the mostly unrelated issue of taxing wealthy companies, which will have no substantial effect on the supply-chain imbalances and other market conditions fueling high prices.

“The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection,” Bezos said.

In another tweet that drew the ire of Bezos, the president touted a record deficit decrease under his administration.

“Under my predecessor, the deficit increased every single year,” he wrote. “This year, we’re on track to cut the deficit by $1.5 trillion – the biggest one-year decline ever. It matters to families, because reducing the deficit is one of the main ways we can ease inflationary pressures.”

The Amazon chief slammed the claim, retweeting a post that corrected that the deficit dip is a result of no intentional action on the part of the administration. Rather, it was because of discontinuing pandemic aid combined with high federal receipts due to inflation, the post claimed.

Bezos also retorted that Biden’s massive spending plans have exacerbated inflation.

“In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country,” he tweeted.

Biden has come under fire by some economists and many Republicans for his accusation that the Russia–Ukraine conflict and “Putin’s price hike” are driving high prices for Americans at the pump and store. They have pointed out that the inflationary trends pre-existed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, attributable originally to a gridlocked supply chain stemming from the Western pandemic response.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • 1 dead after Michigan airshow crash

    A large explosion during the pyrotechnic part of the Michigan air show killed the 40-year-old driver of the “shockwave jet truck.”

  • Analysis: Hasty exit by Argentina's economy minister could deepen market crisis

    The abrupt departure of Argentina's economy minister and lack of a clear successor could threaten to further destabilize an economy already shaken by sky-high inflation, rising energy costs and growing fears over possible new defaults on debt. Martin Guzman, the architect of the South American country's recent $44 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), resigned on Saturday as tensions within the government boiled over as to how to handle the economic crisis in one of the world's top grain producers. A relative moderate, he had clashed with the more militant wing of the ruling Peronist coalition around powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who had publicly criticized Guzman and called for more public spending.

  • Sirius Real Estate's (LON:SRE) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Sirius Real Estate Limited ( LON:SRE ) shareholders, since the share price has...

  • Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

    When drastic increases in food costs spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic left Andrew Caplinger struggling to find fresh catfish for his restaurants, he decided to try “an experimental” solution — growing his own. In the coming months, the Indianapolis restaurant chain Caplinger’s Fresh Catch Seafood will begin sourcing its second most popular menu item from fish ponds at his 28-acre farm in southern Indiana. It’s a move that could increase local appetite for fish, Caplinger said.

  • German Regulator Fears Breakdown of Russian Gas Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Warning of a potential total breakdown of Russian gas supplies, Germany’s top power grid regulator called for greater efforts to save energy.Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&AHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Sudden Halt to Pandemic BoomThere’s now a que

  • Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales

    President Joe Biden's administration on Friday proposed up to 10 oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and one off the Alaska coast over the next five years — going against the Democrat's climate promises but scaling back a Trump-era plan that called for dozens of offshore drilling opportunities including in undeveloped areas. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said fewer than 11 lease sales — or even no lease sales at all — could occur, with a final decision not due for months.

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)?

    A look at the shareholders of Newpark Resources, Inc. ( NYSE:NR ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large...

  • Russian National Guard commander put on international wanted list for war crimes

    Sergey Kolotsey, commander of the military division of Russian National Guard in Ulyanovsk Oblast, has been put on international wanted list for mass murder and torture in Bucha, a town to the west from Kyiv that was occupied by Russia for several weeks in spring.

  • No, Corbin Burnes' entertaining sprint off the field in Pittsburgh wasn't to use the bathroom

    An entertaining moment in the Brewers-Pirates game Friday was Corbin Burnes' way of humorously showing that 'pitchers are athletes.'

  • Bernie Sanders calls out potential 2024 presidential rival Buttigieg over flight cancellations, delays

    Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is furthering his calls for Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg to take action to address flight delays and cancellations, as well as high costs.

  • Iran's top diplomat in Syria, slams Israel, Turkish threats

    Iran’s top diplomat condemned on Saturday Israel’s latest airstrike on Syria and criticized recent threats from Turkey about another planned incursion by Ankara into northern Syria. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian's remarks came at the start of his visit to Syria, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials. Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict.

  • Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Break Silence On His Hospitalization For 'Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'

    Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, opened up about the Blink-182 drummer’s recent hospitalization in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 28.

  • Gunman in Texas kills 2, injuries 3 police

    Haltom City Police said that the gunman took his own life on Saturday evening after the shooting in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

  • Health Care — Biden steps further into abortion battle

    He may not be 2000 years old, but a happy belated birthday to Mel Brooks, who turned 96 yesterday— and doesn’t feel a day over 95. Today in health care, President Biden is stepping up his response to Roe v. Wade’s overturning — but still faces some major obstacles. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re…

  • Shooter kills 2, wounds 4, takes own life in north Texas

    A gunman killed two people and wounded three police officers and another resident in the Fort Worth area of Texas Saturday evening before turning a weapon on

  • Amazon is having an insane sale on bedding for Fourth of July—save up to 60%

    Be sure to shop these three beautiful discounted bedding options on Amazon’s big Fourth of July sale.

  • NC bill requiring sheriffs to assist ICE goes to governor

    North Carolina Republicans have approved legislation directing the state’s elected local sheriffs to learn the immigration status of jail inmates and assist federal agents who want to detain them.

  • Political experts weigh economy's impact on midterm elections amid 'bad economic policies'

    Political experts are sounding off on the effect the economy will have on the upcoming midterm elections, highlighting the pricey "reality" Americans currently face.

  • Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates, Chidobe Awuzie meet Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 in Las Vegas

    Israel Adesanya met the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie before Saturday night's UFC 276 main event against Jared Cannonier.

  • Disney is selling a $5,000 cocktail drink for 'Star Wars' fans on new Disney Wish cruise liner

    Hey, all you loaded Star Wars fans! Got a few thousand Galactic Credits burning a hole in your pocket? If you're one of the high-rolling spendthrifts who likes to frequent the casino on Canto Bight every other weekend, then we suggest setting sail on the brand-new Disney Wish cruise liner, where one can reportedly guzzle down a $5,000 alcoholic beverage named after the kyber crystals that power the Jedis' lightsabers. No, your eyes are not deceiving you — that's the actual price tag. Orlando-bas