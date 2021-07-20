Bezos riding own rocket on company's 1st flight with people

In this photo provided by Blue Origin, from left to right: Mark Bezos, brother of Jeff Bezos; Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin; Oliver Daemen, of the Netherlands; and Wally Funk, aviation pioneer from Texas, pose for a photo. (Blue Origin via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCIA DUNN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Jeff Bezos is about to soar on his space travel company’s first flight with people on board.

The founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon on Tuesday will become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket. He’ll launch from West Texas with his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer from Texas — the youngest and oldest to ever hurtle off the planet.

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is set to blast off with its eclectic group of passengers on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Bezos is aiming for an altitude of roughly 66 miles (106 kilometers), more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) higher than Richard Branson’s ride on July 11.

The capsule is fully automated, so there’s no need for trained staff on the quick up-and-down flight, expected to last just 10 minutes. Branson's Virgin Galactic rocket plane needs two pilots to operate.

Bezos' dream-come-true trip follows 15 successful test flights to space by New Shepard rockets since 2015, all of them unoccupied. If successful, Blue Origin plans two more passenger flights by year's end.

The company has yet to open ticket sales to the public and is filling upcoming flights with those who took part in last month's $28 million charity auction for the fourth capsule seat. The mystery winner bowed out of Tuesday's launch because of a scheduling conflict. That opened up the slot for Oliver Daemen, a college-bound student from the Netherlands whose father was among the unsuccessful bidders.

Also flying: Bezos' younger brother Mark and Wally Funk, one of 13 female pilots who went through the same testing back in the early 1960s as NASA's Mercury astronauts, but failed to make the cut because they were women.

Not everyone in the remote, desert town of Van Horn was excited about the drama unfolding 25 miles (40 kilometers) to the north.

“It's a luxury that's going to be set aside for the wealthy,” said pizza shop owner Jesus Ramirez. He planned to watch the morning launch from his restaurant's patio with a cup of coffee.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AP PHOTOS: A 35-hour Olympic journey from Argentina to Tokyo

    There is no easy way from Argentina to Japan. Associated Press Photographer Natacha Pisarenko's trip was more complicated than most. From the full-body protective suits worn by fellow travelers in Buenos Aires, to the long wait at Haneda Airport in Tokyo for results from COVID-19 testing, Pisarenko's roughly 35-hour journey to the 2020 Summer Games was longer than most but otherwise typical for the thousands of athletes, officials and media descending on Japan's capital this week.

  • Israeli PM vows 'aggressive' action over Ben & Jerry's ban

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the head of Unilever on Tuesday that Israel will “act aggressively” against Ben & Jerry’s over the subsidiary's decision to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. British consumer goods conglomerate Unilever acquired the Vermont-based ice cream company in 2000.

  • Shock and grief as death toll from European flooding nears 200

    German leader Angela Merkel said she was literally lost for words to describe the devastation across the western portion of her country.

  • Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco next month

    Israel's foreign minister announced Monday he will soon visit Morocco on a trip aimed at cementing the budding diplomatic ties between the two countries. The trip by Yair Lapid, expected in mid-August, will mark the first visit to Morocco by an Israeli foreign minister since the two countries re-established ties last year. “This visit will be the starting point for tourism and trade agreements, and for comprehensive economic and political cooperation between the two countries,” Lapid told members of his Yesh Atid party.

  • Blue Origin Is About To Beat Rival Virgin Galactic To A Big Space Milestone

    Blue Origin will launch its first crewed flight Tuesday aboard a New Shepard rocket, which will carry founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Brands cut ties with Chinese-Canadian star after rape accusation

    At least 12 brands including international names Bvlgari and Porsche said they had cut ties with Kris Wu after a 19-year-old Chinese student publicly accused the Chinese-Canadian singer-actor of date rape. The student, Du Meizhu, told Chinese media on Sunday that the 30-year-old star had raped her when she was 17 after plying her with drinks.

  • Anger as French protesters compare vaccines to Nazi horrors

    A French Holocaust survivor has denounced anti-vaccination protesters comparing themselves to Jews who were persecuted by Nazi Germany during World War II. French officials and anti-racism groups joined the 94-year-old in expressing indignation. As more than 100,000 people marched around France against government vaccine rules on Saturday, some demonstrators wore yellow stars recalling the ones the Nazis forced Jews to wear. Other demonstrators carried signs evoking the Auschwitz death camp or South Africa’s apartheid regime, claiming the French government was unfairly mistreating them with its anti-pandemic measures.

  • Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote

    President Joe Biden said Monday that his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to sustain the economic momentum of his first six months in office, aiming to set the tone for a crucial week of congressional negotiations on the two bills. At the same time, Democrats are developing the particulars of a separate bill that would invest a stunning $3.5 trillion nationwide across Americans' lives — with support for families, education, climate resiliency and other priorities that they aim to ultimately pass with solely Democratic support.

  • UN rights chief alarmed by reported use of powerful spyware

    The United Nations' human rights chief voiced alarm Monday over the reported use of military-grade malware from Israel-based NSO Group to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's comments came after an investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data provided further evidence of the malware's use. “Revelations regarding the apparent widespread use of the Pegasus software to spy on journalists, human rights defenders, politicians and others in a variety of countries are extremely alarming, and seem to confirm some of the worst fears about the potential misuse of surveillance technology to illegally undermine people’s human rights,” Bachelet said in a statement released in Geneva.

  • New chief selected for Capitol Police after 1/6 insurrection

    A police official who has run large departments in Maryland and Virginia has been selected as chief of the U.S. Capitol Police in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which pro-Trump rioters stormed the building in a violent rage, disrupting the certification of Joe Biden's presidential win. J. Thomas Manger, who most recently served for 15 years as chief in Montgomery County, Maryland, was picked for the position following an extensive search, according to four people briefed on the matter. The decision comes as the Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies are struggling to determine the best way to secure the Capitol and what direction to take the 2,300-person force that guards the building and the lawmakers inside it and functions as mashup of a national security agency and local police department.

  • Israeli PM: No change to ban on Jewish prayer at mosque

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is not changing the norms at a contested site in Jerusalem to allow Jewish prayer there, his office said Monday, walking back comments that sparked angry reactions a day earlier. Bennett, Israel's new premier, had raised concerns on Sunday when he said Israel was committed to protecting “freedom of worship” for Jews at the hilltop compound. Under a long-standing practice, Jews are allowed to visit — but not pray -- at the site, which they revere as the Temple Mount and which Muslims hold sacred as the home of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

  • German officials defend their actions on devastating floods

    German officials defended their actions ahead of last week's severe floods that caught many towns by surprise and killed 196 people in Western Europe, but they conceded that more lessons can be learned from the disaster. As floodwaters receded Monday, authorities continued searching for more victims and intensified their efforts to clean up a sodden swath of western Germany, eastern Belgium and the Netherlands. Authorities said they were likely to find more victims among destroyed homes.

  • Food aid convoy headed for Ethiopia's Tigray attacked: UN

    A convoy bearing food for Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray came under attack at the weekend, the United Nations said Monday, dealing a further blow to aid distribution in a region threatened with famine.

  • ‘I think it’s wrong’: Family protests plea deal in Idaho child sexual abuse case

    “… He deserves to be in prison for his whole life,” teenager says.

  • Harris tests negative after rendezvous with COVID-positive Texas Democrats

    Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for coronavirus after she met with a group of Texas Democrats who fled their home state to stonewall GOP-backed voting bills, some of whom were COVID-19 positive, according to White House officials.

  • UAE's top prince in Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince

    Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince visited Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday following weeks of speculation about the growing rift between the two leaders. The meeting between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, 60, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 35, also came a day after their energy ministers announced a compromise on oil production quotas that had been preceded by rare public commentary between the OPEC allies. The state-owned Saudi Press Agency reported few details about the meeting, describing it as a discussion on the “deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries” and “the latest regional and international developments.”

  • My, That’s a Snug-Fitting Spacesuit Jeff Bezos Is Wearing

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/Blue OriginIn what might be the most expensive mid-life crisis in history, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos heads to space this week. Instead of using his mind-boggling, record-breaking wealth to fix or at least alleviate the compounding crises on Earth, the 57 year-old oligarch has decided to don a cute blue suit and shoot himself into the atmosphere to cause more problems up there.“It feels good to be in the flight suit,” Bezos said in

  • New Images Capture Black Hole’s Jet in Unprecedented Detail

    The Event Horizon Telescope has just released a new, ultra-detailed image of a high-energy jet shooting out of a supermassive black hole. The post New Images Capture Black Hole’s Jet in Unprecedented Detail appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Does outer space end – or go on forever?

    It can stretch your mind to ponder what's really out there. Stijn Dijkstra/EyeEm via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is beyond outer space? – Siah, age 11, Fremont, California Right above you is the sky – or as scientists would call it, the atmosphere. It extends about 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth. Floating around the atmosphere is a mixture of mol

  • Elon Musk laughs at a meme about Jeff Bezos' upcoming space flight, making fun of him for only touching the edge of space

    Elon Musk commented "haha" on a meme poking fun at the space flight of Jeff Bezos, whose Blue Origin company is a competitor to SpaceX.