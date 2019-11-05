Do BF Utilities's (NSE:BFUTILITIE) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like BF Utilities (NSE:BFUTILITIE). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is BF Utilities Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, BF Utilities has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, BF Utilities's EPS shot from ₹9.56 to ₹20.34, over the last year. Year on year growth of 113% is certainly a sight to behold.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note BF Utilities's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 9.6% to ₹4.5b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NSEI:BFUTILITIE Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

BF Utilities isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of ₹11b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are BF Utilities Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling BF Utilities shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Ashok Kheny, the Managing Director of Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Limited of the company, paid ₹987k for shares at around ₹206 each.

It's me that BF Utilities insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think leader are fair to shareholders. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like BF Utilities with market caps between ₹7.1b and ₹28b is about ₹20m.

The BF Utilities CEO received ₹10.6m in compensation for the year ending March 2019. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.