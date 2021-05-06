BG man enters insanity plea for Napoleon road-rage incident

May 6—NAPOLEON — A Bowling Green man wanted for injuring two people during a suspected road-rage incident in Napoleon was arrested by Toledo police on Tuesday before appearing for arraignment in Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Kyle Kirby, 38, had a warrant for his arrest in Henry County for attempt to commit murder, a first-degree felony, and four counts of felonious assault, all second-degree felonies, for the alleged stabbing of Nicholas Winterfield, of Perrysburg, and injuring Debora Hall, of Springfield.

At approximately 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team contacted Toledo police and asked officers to assist in stopping a vehicle that was occupied by Mr. Kirby.

Toledo police assisted Michigan State Police by making a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle at Cherry Street and Collingwood Boulevard. Mr. Kirby was arrested.

Mr. Kirby was later transferred to the custody of Henry County sheriffs and Napoleon police officers, according to Toledo police.

Mr. Kirby later appeared in Henry County Common Pleas Court, where he entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and requested a competency evaluation, court records show.

Judge John Collier set bond at $100,000, which was posted.

Mr. Kirby was ordered to reside at a Genoa residence with an electronic monitoring unit. He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims and he is not permitted to have any firearms or dangerous weapons.

Mr. Kirby is due back in court on June 1.

On March 23, two vehicles reported to be involved in a road-rage incident on U.S. 6/24 exited the highway at State Rt. 108, also known as Scott Street, and entered a nearby Walmart store's parking lot, according to Napoleon police.

Police said Mr. Kirby followed Mr. Winterfeld to the store's front door, where stabbings occurred. Both the suspect and victim had apparent stab wounds and were taken to Toledo-area trauma centers.

Mr. Kirby struck a vehicle belonging to Ms. Hall, which was in the Walmart parking lot. She was taken to Henry County Hospital.