BGA Insurance Group Joins AmeriLife to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Next-Generation Financial Solutions

AmeriLife Group, LLC (“AmeriLife”), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Bachmeier, Gudis and Associates (d/b/a BGA Insurance Group), a highly rated, national insurance marketing organization (IMO) that distributes a deep, competitive portfolio of Medicare, life and retirement planning solutions. Per the agreement, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"In life and in business, you attain certain milestones, and BGA has had its share along the way,” said Joe Bachmeier, co-founder of BGA Insurance Group. “Today, I can proudly say that we’ve reached a pinnacle with our partnership with AmeriLife, a giant in the industry whose trust and confidence in our firm is validation that we’ve been doing right all along. I look forward to the years to come and to generating unlimited success with our new partners."

"Partnering with AmeriLife was an absolute no-brainer," added Greg Gudis, co-founder of BGA Insurance Group. "AmeriLife’s mission closely aligns with our own. This partnership will allow us to continue successfully delivering old-fashioned, personalized service to our clients, while harnessing the power of technology and back-office support that AmeriLife brings."

BGA Insurance Group was formed in 2008 by Bachmeier and Gudis, both of whom remain active, producing agents while overseeing the day-to-day business affairs and operations of the firm. While primarily a distributor of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement products, the firm is well known for its success in cross-selling adjacent solutions, including annuities. This model not only aligns with AmeriLife’s holistic approach to addressing clients’ total financial wellness, but has established BGA Insurance as a standout in the industry and a go-to resource for agents who are keen to take a multi-solutions approach for their clients.

“BGA Insurance Group could not be a better fit for AmeriLife,” said Scotty Elliott, president of AmeriLife’s Life & Health Brokerage Distribution. “The team has proven to have their finger on the pulse of what today’s pre-retirees and retirees need to live longer, healthier and more secure lives. On behalf of AmeriLife, I’m thrilled to welcome Joe, Greg and their team to AmeriLife, and look forward to adding their expertise and leadership to our growing distribution.”

BGA Insurance Group will operate as a stand-alone organization and continue to be led by co-founders Bachmeier and Gudis. The management team will report to Elliott and be based at its Philadelphia, Penn. headquarters as it continues to expand its presence nationwide.

