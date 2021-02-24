BGC Partners: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The company, based in New York, said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $479.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $479.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.9 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, BGC Partners said it expects revenue in the range of $540 million to $590 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.91. A year ago, they were trading at $5.37.

