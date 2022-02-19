BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.01

The board of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.01 per share on the 22nd of March. This means the annual payment will be 0.9% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

BGC Partners' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, BGC Partners was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 5.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 12%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.68 to US$0.04. The dividend has fallen 94% over that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. In the last five years, BGC Partners' earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 2.1% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Our Thoughts On BGC Partners' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for BGC Partners that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.