BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.01

The board of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.01 per share on the 6th of September. This means the annual payment will be 1.0% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that BGC Partners' stock price has increased by 32% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

BGC Partners' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, BGC Partners' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 73.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 6.4% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.68, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.04. This works out to a decline of approximately 94% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though BGC Partners' EPS has declined at around 18% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think BGC Partners is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for BGC Partners that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

