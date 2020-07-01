BGG Americas Announces 25% off New Orders of 25 Top Products to Celebrate BGG's 25th Anniversary

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BGG Americas announces the celebration of the 25th Anniversary of parent company BGG World this year. To honor our valued customers in North, South and Central America, we will feature a special promotion for the rest of 2020: For all orders for new product introductions1 placed from now until December 31, 2020, both existing customers buying a new product for the first time and brand-new customers will receive 25% off 25 of our top products including:

AstaZine® Natural Astaxanthin (clinically-validated with close to 300 structure/function claims)

TheraPrimE® Tocotrienols from Annatto, Rice or Palm (BGG is the only company to produce Tocotrienols from all three commercial sources)

ApplePhenon® Apple Polyphenols (with extensive proprietary medical research including 17 human clinical studies demonstrating seven different health benefits)

FucoMax® Fucoidan (cutting-edge ingredient for gastrointestinal health)

ThinOgen® Fucoxanthin (clinically-validated weight loss nutrient)

BGG World was founded in 1995 and has established facilities in four different countries around the world, producing over 20 product lines at six dedicated production facilities. "From our founding in 1995 to today, BGG has prided itself on supplying the absolute top-quality nutraceutical ingredients at competitive pricing," said Bob Capelli, CEO of BGG Americas. "We're market leaders on several products with the world's largest or second largest production capacity and we invest heavily in clinical research to validate our products' efficacy. We chose many of these leading products for this introductory discount promotion to give something back to the industry that has supported our growth over the last 25 years."

1 The discount applies to first-time purchases between July 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Discounts are taken from BGG's standard list pricing and cannot be used in conjunction with volume discounts. Customers who have purchased a product previously are not entitled to a discount for subsequent purchases. (Each company may receive multiple discounts if they purchase multiple products on this promotion, but only if they have never purchased those products from BGG before.)

About BGG: BGG is a global B2B supplier of ingredients sourced from nature that improve consumer wellness. Building on 25 years of innovative leadership, BGG provides consumer product makers with efficacious ingredients of outstanding quality. This is achieved by specialized sourcing, cultivation and production in the best global regions. BGG's extensive portfolio originates from algae, fruits and plants. BGG is ISO9001, ISO22000 and GMP certified.

Further Information on BGG: www.bggworld.com

Press Contact: Bob Capelli, CEO BGG Americas: 242848@email4pr.com or 808-345-7711

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgg-americas-announces-25-off-new-orders-of-25-top-products-to-celebrate-bggs-25th-anniversary-301086861.html

