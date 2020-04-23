BGG World Announces Two Major Expansions of its Astaxanthin Farm's Capacity

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BGG World (BGG) and its subsidiary Algae Health Sciences, Inc. (AHS) announce two major expansions of their state-of-the-art, 100% glass tube photobioreactor microalgae farm to support their growing business. "We've seen outstanding increases in our Astaxanthin business in recent years as brand owners around the world have come to understand BGG's value proposition and our unsurpassed quality Astaxanthin," said Chunhua Li, Chairman & Founder of BGG World. "And discerning brands really appreciate that we back up our product quality with human clinical research. In fact, we published three peer-reviewed clinical trials on our AstaZine® Natural Astaxanthin last year alone to support our customers' marketing and to further the science and public awareness of the health benefits of this wonderful, health-giving molecule."

The first stage of this expansion is already underway, and includes maximization of the farm's current footprint with additional glass tubing. This stage will increase current capacity by 25% in the third quarter of 2020. The second stage is a major expansion which will double the farm's land area. This acreage is directly adjacent to BGG's current farm which will allow for maximum production efficiencies. The second stage is targeted for completion in Q1 of 2021. "With this new round of investment in our farm, we will secure enough production capacity to support our growth for the next few years and to position BGG as the leading producer worldwide," concluded Chunhua Li.

About BGG

BGG is a global B2B supplier of ingredients sourced from nature that improve consumer wellness. Building on 25 years of innovative leadership, BGG provides consumer product makers with efficacious ingredients of outstanding quality. This is achieved by specialized sourcing, cultivation and production in the best global regions. BGG's extensive portfolio originates from algae, fruits and plants. BGG employs a staff of approximately 450, has six production sites, international branches in North America, Japan, China and Switzerland and manages sales in more over 100 countries. BGG is ISO9001, ISO22000 and GMP certified.

About AstaZine®:

AstaZine® is Natural Astaxanthin, a naturally occurring carotenoid extracted from Haematococcus pluvialis. Research has shown ten distinct health benefits in over 100 clinical trials for algae-based Astaxanthin. Health benefits include eye & brain health; skin health & "beauty from within;" immune system modulation; cardiovascular support; anti-aging properties; and support for athletes and active people.

