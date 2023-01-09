BH Global (SGX:BQN) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in BH Global's (SGX:BQN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on BH Global is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = S$3.3m ÷ (S$84m - S$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, BH Global has an ROCE of 5.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electrical industry average of 8.3%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for BH Global's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating BH Global's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

BH Global has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 5.0% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by BH Global has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

One more thing to note, BH Global has decreased current liabilities to 21% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, BH Global has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 33% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for BH Global (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

