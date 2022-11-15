Bhad Bhabie Responds To Latest Blackfishing Accusations After Social Media Drags Her New Look

Bhad Bhabie‘s new video has folks wondering if she is intentionally trying to disguise her white identity. Her shenanigans have irritated the internet again. However, the Dr. Phil problem child turned rapper believes that the media is making too much of nothing.

Bhad Bhabie sported blonde hair and a darker complexion than usual on her Instagram story, which provoked widespread confusion and criticism among her social media followers. She has even been accused of “blackfishing” in her recent selfie videos.

After speculations circulated, Bhad Bhabie addressed critics by posting a picture of the foundation she used on Instagram. “Light” from Tarte’s Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer was rumored to be the shade she used. At the top of the picture, she inserted the words “Case Closed.” But that still didn’t put an end to the speculations.

It wasn’t long before images were published that compared her appearance from the past to the present day. Online commenters largely agreed that the two pictures were strikingly dissimilar.

One user jokingly asked if the shade she used was “Mocha.”

Another person said Rachel Dolezal set it off!

The 19-year-old responded to her critics in a subsequent Instagram Story.

“Don’t y’all ever ask me again why I don’t b on ig! I don’t make no money on here; I don’t need to b on here. I do it for my fans, but y’all take it too far every time it is honestly sad and weird,” she said in annoyance.

People are calling her out on her hypocrisy by pulling up an old clip of the reality star.

Though she hasn’t deleted her account, which has over 16 million followers, Bhabie wiped her Instagram page clean after saying what she had to say.