The Bhagyanagar Properties (NSE:BHAGYAPROP) Share Price Is Down 17% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Bhagyanagar Properties Limited (NSE:BHAGYAPROP) share price slid 17% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around -11%. Bhagyanagar Properties hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. It's down 24% in about a quarter. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Bhagyanagar Properties share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 307%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped. It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Bhagyanagar Properties's revenue is actually up 308% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:BHAGYAPROP Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

Bhagyanagar Properties shareholders are down 17% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 11%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 24% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

