Is Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited (NSE:BEPL) Overpaying Its CEO?

Babulal Bhansali is the CEO of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited (NSE:BEPL). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Babulal Bhansali’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited is worth ₹13b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹77m. (This figure is for the year to March 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹6.0m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of ₹7.0b to ₹28b. The median total CEO compensation was ₹16m.

Thus we can conclude that Babulal Bhansali receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Bhansali Engineering Polymers, below.

Is Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 97% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 65% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 326% over three years, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Bhansali Engineering Polymers shares (free trial).

