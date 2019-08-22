Is Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited's (NSE:BEPL) CEO Being Overpaid?

The CEO of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited (NSE:BEPL) is Babulal Bhansali. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Babulal Bhansali's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited has a market cap of ₹9.6b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹77m. (This number is for the twelve months until March 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹6.0m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below ₹14b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be ₹1.5m.

Thus we can conclude that Babulal Bhansali receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Bhansali Engineering Polymers has changed from year to year.

Is Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited Growing?

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 32% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 19% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited for providing a total return of 171% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Bhansali Engineering Polymers shares with their own money (free access).

