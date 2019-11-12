Is Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (NSE:BPCL) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Could Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (NSE:BPCL) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

A high yield and a long history of paying dividends is an appealing combination for Bharat Petroleum. It would not be a surprise to discover that many investors buy it for the dividends. That said, the recent jump in the share price will make Bharat Petroleum's dividend yield look smaller, even though the company prospects could be improving. Some simple analysis can offer a lot of insights when buying a company for its dividend, and we'll go through this below.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Bharat Petroleum!

NSEI:BPCL Historical Dividend Yield, November 12th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. In the last year, Bharat Petroleum paid out 57% of its profit as dividends. This is a healthy payout ratio, and while it does limit the amount of earnings that can be reinvested in the business, there is also some room to lift the payout ratio over time.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Last year, Bharat Petroleum paid a dividend while reporting negative free cash flow. While there may be an explanation, we think this behaviour is generally not sustainable.

Is Bharat Petroleum's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Bharat Petroleum has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. With net debt of 2.70 times its EBITDA, Bharat Petroleum's debt burden is within a normal range for most listed companies.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. Bharat Petroleum has EBIT of 9.67 times its interest expense, which we think is adequate.

Consider getting our latest analysis on Bharat Petroleum's financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Bharat Petroleum has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. Its dividend payments have fallen by 20% or more on at least one occasion over the past ten years. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was ₹1.17 in 2009, compared to ₹19.00 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 32% a year over that time. The dividends haven't grown at precisely 32% every year, but this is a useful way to average out the historical rate of growth.