Is Bharat Road Network Limited’s (NSE:BRNL) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

While small-cap stocks, such as Bharat Road Network Limited (NSE:BRNL) with its market cap of ₹7.9b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes vital, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into BRNL here.

Does BRNL produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, BRNL has ramped up its debt from ₹5.6b to ₹11b , which accounts for long term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at ₹1.5b for investing into the business. Moreover, BRNL has produced cash from operations of ₹1.4b over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 13%, indicating that BRNL’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In BRNL’s case, it is able to generate 0.13x cash from its debt capital.

Can BRNL pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at ₹4.2b, the company arguably has a rather low level of current assets relative its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 0.97x.

Can BRNL service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 92%, BRNL can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In BRNL’s case, the ratio of 1.69x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may be more reluctant to lend out more funding as BRNL’s low interest coverage already puts the company at higher risk of default.

Next Steps:

Although BRNL’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet debt obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. However, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for BRNL’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Bharat Road Network to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

