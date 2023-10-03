Bhavini Patel will challenge Summer Lee for PA’s 12th District

Democrat Bhavini Patel has announced her bid for the congressional seat in Pennsylvania’s 12th District, pitting her against incumbent Summer Lee.

“I believe in the power of unity and collaboration, and as the daughter of an immigrant and a single mother who grew up working in my family’s food truck, I know firsthand what hard work and grit can do, as so many of you do too. And the power of that American Dream, that’s what makes this region, our home, great.”

Bhavini serves on the Edgewood Borough Council and was a Community Outreach Manager for Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. In 2020, she was appointed to the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Advisory Board and served as a Biden Delegate in the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

To learn more about Patel, visit www.PatelforPA.com.

