Is BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte (FRA:B9B) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte AG (FRA:B9B) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte had €431.8k of debt in December 2018, down from €510.0k, one year before. However, it does have €811.0k in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €379.3k.

DB:B9B Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

How Healthy Is BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte had liabilities of €1.74m due within a year, and liabilities of €1.46m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €811.0k in cash and €1.56m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €832.1k.

Given BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte has a market capitalization of €10.2m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte has increased its EBIT by 8.2% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte reported free cash flow worth 8.2% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.