BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte (FRA:B9B) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after we looked into BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte (FRA:B9B), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = €239k ÷ (€15m - €2.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte has an ROCE of 1.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Beverage industry average of 7.7%.

In the above chart we have measured BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 3.1% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is significant.

