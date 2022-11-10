BHP Chair Apologizes for Sexual Harassment and Racism at Miner

James Fernyhough
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. has apologized for sexual harassment, racism and bullying at mine sites and pledged to do more to tackle the problem.

“We are determined to eliminate these harmful behaviors,” Chairman Ken MacKenzie said at the company’s annual general meeting in Perth. “We are committed to providing a safe, inclusive, and supportive workplace culture.”

Australian miners are under pressure to clamp down on sexual assault and harassment after a landmark inquiry unveiled shocking cases of abuse of women at companies including BHP and Rio Tinto Group, often at remote sites where staff stay for several weeks. The Western Australian state government agreed in September to a code of practice to improve security for remote workers.

As part of efforts to safeguard the safety of employees, BHP has spent $200 million on improving security at mine accommodation, according to a pre-released copy of CEO Mike Henry’s speech.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

